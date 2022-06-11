This $43 Athletic Dress Is a Must-have for the Tennis Court, Golf Course, and More
If you're a regular at the tennis court or golf course, or you've recently picked up a new sport like pickleball or raquetball, a comfortable athletic dress is a wardrobe essential. With the right dress, you'll be able to move freely and comfortably, all while looking as sleek as a professional athlete. Luckily, the Amazon shopper-loved brand Baleaf has plenty of workout-ready options, including this polished dress that comes with bike shorts and offers an elevated look without breaking the bank. In fact, some colors are as little as $40 right now.
The Baleaf Golf and Tennis Dress is made from a soft, stretchy, and quick-drying blend of polyester and spandex, allowing it to remain comfortable as you move (and sweat). It also features UPF 50+ protection, which means the fabric protects your skin against UV rays. The tank dress has a half zip on the front, as well as a cutout on the back to increase airflow, a must for hot and humid summer days. A multi-colored ribbon detail at the waist adds definition, making this a particularly flattering option.
To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $42)
The dress itself has two hip pockets, but you'll also find two more pockets on the bike shorts that come with the dress that can even fit tennis balls. While many athletic dresses and skirts come with attached bike shorts, the separate shorts on this piece give you more freedom (read: you don't have to take off the entire dress when you use the restroom).
The athletic wardrobe essential comes in four colors — navy, white, black, and coral — all of which will fit right in on the tennis court or golf course. In fact, you can easily wear the piece while running errands, walking or jogging, or during any other activity on hot days where you want to stay cool without compromising on style. You can shop it in sizes XS to XXL, and a size chart from the brand with measurements will help you find the right fit.
Amazon shoppers rave about the dress for all kinds of sports and activities, with many complimenting its comfort and fit. One reviewer said, "This dress is very comfortable for golf [and] the opening in the back adds some nice airflow." They added that "the pockets are great for ball markers and tees." Another golfer wrote that the dress was a helpful addition to their warm-weather wardrobe last year. "As the summer warmed up I needed something cool to continue my golf game. This dress was perfect."
A third shopper highlighted that the dress is a favorite on the tennis court. "I use this dress to play tennis and it's amazing! It's super cute, doesn't have any weird lines that hurt or rub, and doesn't show sweat." They went on to say that "everyone I played with made comments about how cute it is." How's that for a seal of approval?
If you're looking for an exercise dress to wear all summer long, don't miss out on this pick from Baleaf. And while you're at it, you might also want to check out the rest of the brand's stylish activewear, including a variety of dresses and skirts that you can wear for all kinds of activities at home and while traveling.
