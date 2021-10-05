These Top-rated Fleece-lined Leggings Are a Must-have for Winter Travel — and They're Just $28
Now that fall is here and colder temperatures have arrived in many places, it's time to trade in your bike shorts and exercise skirts for your joggers and leggings. If you're looking for a cozy cold-weather option, we found a pair of leggings that are a favorite among Amazon shoppers, who wear them while exercising, lounging at home, and even layer them under pants on particularly cold days.
The Baleaf Women's Fleece-lined Winter Leggings are made from a soft, stretchy blend of polyester and spandex, with a sleek finish on the outside and a cozy fleece lining inside. They're designed to keep you warm while wicking away moisture and remaining breathable. A wide, high-rise waistband allows for a comfortable fit — plus, a hidden pocket allows you to keep essentials like cards and keys secure and within reach.
The leggings are available in 11 colors, including black, gray, wine red, and army green. Some colors are available in two versions: with and without side pockets. They come in sizes XS to 3XL, and a comprehensive size chart with measurements will help you find the right fit.
To buy: amazon.com, from $28
Amazon shoppers rave about these leggings and have given them over 11,000 five-star ratings. "These leggings are so perfect, I don't think I will buy another brand again," one reviewer wrote. "[They] are super thick and warm. They are supportive but not constricting or uncomfortable."
Another shopper emphasized that the leggings are versatile enough to wear while lounging and exercising. "I bought this pair of leggings initially so I could have something warm and comfortable to wear while working at home that wasn't just a pair of sweatpants — they ended up becoming a staple of my workout wardrobe too," they wrote, adding, "I typically get cold easily, but with these, I've been able to go for a run in [temperatures] near freezing and still be comfortable outside."If you're looking for a pair of comfortable, cozy leggings that will keep you warm all season whether you're exercising, hiking, or sightseeing, check out this best-selling pair from Baleaf. And at just $28, you'll probably want to stock up on several pairs in multiple colors.
