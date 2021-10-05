These Top-rated Fleece-lined Leggings Are a Must-have for Winter Travel — and They're Just $28

Another shopper emphasized that the leggings are versatile enough to wear while lounging and exercising. "I bought this pair of leggings initially so I could have something warm and comfortable to wear while working at home that wasn't just a pair of sweatpants — they ended up becoming a staple of my workout wardrobe too," they wrote, adding, "I typically get cold easily, but with these, I've been able to go for a run in [temperatures] near freezing and still be comfortable outside."If you're looking for a pair of comfortable, cozy leggings that will keep you warm all season whether you're exercising, hiking, or sightseeing, check out this best-selling pair from Baleaf. And at just $28, you'll probably want to stock up on several pairs in multiple colors.