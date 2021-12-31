These Water-resistant, Fleece-lined Leggings Are a Winter Essential — and They're on Sale Right Now
If you're an avid skier, hiker, or general outdoor enthusiast, you know the importance of technical apparel that will keep you warm and dry during colder months. Amazon shoppers found a pair of water-resistant, fleece-lined joggers that are great for both travel and everyday life, and they're even on sale.
Shoppers are raving about these pants, so it's no surprise that they're currently the number one new release in Amazon's camping & hiking equipment category. Right now, you can shop the pants for 28 percent off, bringing their price down to just $30.
The Baleaf Fleece-lined Joggers are made from a soft, stretchy blend of polyester and spandex with a high-waisted fit that's both flattering and comfortable. The outside is water-resistant, so you can wear these pants on nearly any outdoor adventure and stay dry, while a fleece lining will keep you warm. They also feature spacious side pockets that lay flat, allowing for convenient storage without adding bulk.
The pants are available in eight colors, including basics like black and gray, as well as bolder options like wine red and steel blue. They run in sizes from extra small petite to 3XL, and a size chart from the brand will help you find the right fit.
To buy: amazon.com, $30 with coupon (originally $40)
Even though they're new to Amazon's site, the pants are already raking in glowing reviews. One reviewer complimented how cozy the pants really are. "I'm one of those 'cold all the time' people and have been looking for something more stylish. It's nice to find a pair of warm outdoor pants that aren't baggy," they wrote.
Another shopper said that the pants are a must for winter runs. "I ran a half marathon this weekend [in temperatures] around 32 [degrees Fahrenheit]," they wrote. "I was warm and comfortable throughout. I never got overheated either."
If you're looking for a pair of leggings that will keep you warm this winter, whether you're hitting the slopes or walking the dog, check out this pick from Baleaf, especially while they're on sale for over 20 percent off.
