This Best-selling Athletic Skort Is on Sale for Just $20 This Prime Day

The Baleaf Athletic Skort is made from a moisture-wicking polyester and spandex blend with a mesh lining, making it breathable for hot days and tough workouts. It has a slightly high-waisted fit and sits close to the body for a flattering look, with built-in bike shorts underneath. The skort also features an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawcord, as well as a hidden pocket that can hold small essentials, like keys and credit cards. There are also pockets on each leg of the bike shorts for extra storage (these pockets can fit most smartphones, according to reviewers). Right now, you can shop this stylish skort in 14 colors and in sizes XS to XXL, so you're likely to find one that fits your activewear wardrobe.