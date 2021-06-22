This Best-selling Athletic Skort Is on Sale for Just $20 This Prime Day
As far as this summer's hottest activewear trends go, athletic skorts are at the top of the list. And at this point, you'd be hard-pressed to find an activewear brand that hasn't launched its own take on the style. Luckily, you can take part while saving money with this Baleaf skort that's available on Amazon and on sale for 30% off this Prime Day.
The Baleaf Athletic Skort is made from a moisture-wicking polyester and spandex blend with a mesh lining, making it breathable for hot days and tough workouts. It has a slightly high-waisted fit and sits close to the body for a flattering look, with built-in bike shorts underneath. The skort also features an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawcord, as well as a hidden pocket that can hold small essentials, like keys and credit cards. There are also pockets on each leg of the bike shorts for extra storage (these pockets can fit most smartphones, according to reviewers). Right now, you can shop this stylish skort in 14 colors and in sizes XS to XXL, so you're likely to find one that fits your activewear wardrobe.
To buy: Baleaf Athletic Skort, amazon.com, $20 (originally $28)
Amazon shoppers rave about how stylish and comfortable this skort is, giving it over 5,500 five-star reviews. "This skort is lightweight, slimming, and very comfortable. We vacation in remote parts of Costa Rica and I need a comfortable, lightweight, quick-drying skort. This will be perfect to jump on the [four-wheeler], climb the volcanos, kayak, and go to dinner... Perfect," one reviewer wrote.
Another reviewer specifically recommended this skirt for running. "I wore this skirt to my local 5k in the 90-degree heat and had no issues at all. It didn't ride up and was so comfortable. It's high-waisted (over my belly button) and I'm so grateful for that. If you're a runner, I highly recommend this product!"
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.