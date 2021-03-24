Why Balance Athletica Is the Size-inclusive New Athleisure Brand That Should be on Your Radar

You could say I'm a fan of athleisure. I pair leggings with everything from sweaters to t-shirts, and I wear sports bras as tops more than I care to admit. And just when I thought I'd tried every legging, crew neck, and compression short out there, a new brand called Balance Athletica caught my attention. I ordered a few pieces from their expansive collection, and, oh my gosh. Consider me officially hooked.
From cropped yoga tops that double as casual, every day shirts to the comfiest joggers I've ever worn in my life, Balance Athletica truly checks every box. Not only are the brand's pieces fitted and comfy as can be, but because many of the designs are inspired by storms, clouds, and space, Balance completely raises the style bar as well. Check out some of our favorite pieces below, but be warned — you may become totally addicted.
Balance claims on their site that these cozy joggers will "become your new best friend" — and that's no exaggeration. In the month or so that I've owned these, I have: slept in them, exercised in them, ran errands in them, and lounged around the house in them. There's a very good chance I'll end up buying these in every color.
To buy: balanceathletica.com, $39 (originally $80)
These sweat-wicking leggings are designed for subtle tummy control without digging into your skin, and boy, do they deliver. They'll offer comfort and flexibility through any form of physical activity, and as with all Balance Athletica leggings, they feature the signature Y-shaped glute seam for an extra flattering fit.
When it comes to basics, I've learned few brands do them as well as Balance. These ultra-smooth black leggings hit the waist a bit higher than other leggings I've worn, but because the fabric is so flexible and slimming, it'll never create that awkward bunching underneath a shirt or sweater.
The longline version of the brand's popular Moxie Bra is the athleisure essential I never knew I needed. The light, stretchy bra features a draped cowl neckline and built-in molded cups for comfort and style. While the Moxie Bra is made for workouts, its chic look also makes it perfect for pairing with a denim jacket and maxi skirt.
To buy: balanceathletica.com, $50
There's nothing better than a simple, cropped exercise top to wear with everything from leggings to jeans to skirts. Balance's version ups the ante with a longline design for extra coverage, comfort, and support — not to mention, the scoop neckline and nylon-spandex material blend offers some seriously flattering contour.
To buy: balanceathletica.com, $52
Some sports bras tend to square off the chest and strip your figure of pretty much all feminine qualities. Not the Isla Bra. A soft v-neck and a curve-amplifying fit make this piece a welcome addition to any collection, and a durable, "no dig" underband offers plenty of support and functionality.
To buy: balanceathletica.com, $48
How many times have you attempted to workout in chilly weather, only for your long, bulky sweatshirt to get in the way? With Balance's comfy and cropped crew neck, you don't have to worry about that. It looks good, its super-soft interior feels good, and the raised Balance logo emblazoned across the front adds a sleek touch.
To buy: balanceathletica.com, $45 (originally $65)
Similar to the Essence Crew, the Flight Jacket's cropped cut only adds to your workout, rather than taking away. This warm and comfy bomber boasts a subtle floral print, a lightweight construction, and versatility seen in few other brands. Wear it on your morning run or around town — either way, you'll score tons of compliments.
To buy: balanceathletica.com, $42 (originally $85)
What's an athleisure wardrobe without a reliable pair of bike shorts? The Ascend Rider short from Balance Athletica places emphasis on style (it's sewn with a curve-enhancing glute seam, and without a distracting front seam) and the high waist makes for a comfortable and confident fit.
To buy: balanceathletica.com, $60
