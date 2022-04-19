Nurses Love to Wear This Comfortable Sneaker for Long Shifts — and It's on Sale Right Now
When it comes to comfortable sneakers, who better to turn to for advice than medical professionals who are on their feet all day? That was the thought process behind the footwear brand Bala, which collaborated with nurses to create a pair of sneakers that are supportive enough to get them through 12-hour shifts.
Since launching in 2020, the comfy shoe brand has become a fan favorite among nurses, students, and travelers alike, thanks to the sleek design elements and high-tech features that the Bala Twelve Sneakers boast. The comfy kicks have a soft knit interior that stretches to comfortably fit your foot, while leaving room for swelling. Along with an arch M-brace insole that provides ample support and shock-absorbing cushioning, the sneakers also have a rugged outsole that was constructed to provide excellent traction on hospital floors.
Even better, the upper is made from a durable fluid-resistant material that not only keeps your feet dry, but makes the sneakers super easy to clean too. They are even machine washable for added convenience. What's more, you can choose from four colors and sizes range from 5 to 12.
More than 1,000 shoppers have given the sneakers a perfect five-star rating, with many of them saying they are so comfortable it feels like they're "walking on a cloud." One medical professional, who said they used to come home with aching legs and feet after their shifts, wrote: "I have not experienced any foot or leg pain since I started wearing these shoes."
Another reviewer called them "the most comfortable I have ever worn." And a nursing student raved about how they can wear them practically anywhere. "I wore the shoes on long walks with my dog on pavement, for [the] lab and on-campus for school, and to run around the emergency department on shift."
The fact that they are great for walking and standing on your feet all day also make them an excellent choice for travelers. Another shopper said they will be packing their sleek Bala sneakers for an upcoming vacation because they can wear the sneakers to comfortably walk on cobblestone streets and in fine dining restaurants alike.
With smart details like this, it makes sense that the sneakers are on the pricier side and cost $150 a pair. While most shoppers say they are well worth the investment, all four colorways are luckily marked down right now, thanks to the brand's spring sale, so you can score them for way less. Each pair has been marked down by 15 percent — meaning you can snag the nurse-approved sneakers for just $128.
All you have to do is add the Bala Twelve Sneakers to your shopping cart and the discount will be automatically applied. Just remember, the sale ends on April 23, so you only have a few more days to shop the comfortable shoes before they jump back in price.
