This Duffel Is Durable, Packable, and Affordable — and It's an Extra 20% Off Right Now
A solid, sturdy duffel or weekender is one of the most useful bags you can own, whether you take it on weekend road trips, use it as a carry-on bag for a flight, and tote it to and from the gym or office everyday. We found a duffel on Amazon that shoppers love for its sleek style and ease of use for a variety of trips — and it's just $37.
The Bagsmart Travel Duffle Bag is easy to pack and keep organized for both travel and daily use, making it an impressively versatile option to add to your luggage collection. It's made from a blend of cotton and 40D nylon fabric, which means it's durable and easy to keep clean. The bag features several helpful interior and exterior organizational compartments, including a 15.6-inch laptop sleeve, elastic water bottle pocket, and top strap that's recommended to use with a yoga mat.
It has shoulder straps and a longer detachable strap, offering multiple ways to carry the bag comfortably. To make traveling with it even easier, you'll also find a luggage sleeve that you can use to secure the duffel on top of a rolling suitcase. Right now, the bag is available in both black and light pink.
To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $46)
Amazon shoppers love this bag, giving it an average five-star rating and hundreds of positive reviews. "This is my favorite travel and overnight bag ever," one reviewer wrote. "It's practical, fits everything from my laptop, clothes, and shoes for a weekend getaway."
Another shopper complimented how well this duffel stands up to traveling, as well as how spacious it is. "The best duffel bag I've ever had. [It's] large enough for clothes and a toiletry bag for a five-day trip," they wrote. "[It] has already been on a cross country trip and camping trip and [has] been great."
Whether you use it for travel, as a gym bag, or on daily errands, this duffel will be sure to keep up with you while ensuring your belongings are secure and organized. And while the bag is already affordable, it's on sale for 20 percent off right now, bringing its final price to under $40, so it's the perfect time to shop.
