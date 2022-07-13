This Sleek Duffel Bag That Can Fit 4 Days' Worth of Clothing Is 40% Off for Prime Day

Whether you're heading out on a weekend road trip or packing for a longer getaway where you'll be checking a suitcase at the airport, a good duffel bag is always a helpful addition to your luggage arsenal. You can use these bags to pack everything you need for shorter trips, or use them for extra essentials as an airline carry-on bag. Are you missing a stylish, spacious duffel in your life? Not to worry, we've found a solid option that's currently on sale for up to 40 percent off for Amazon Prime Day.

The Bagsmart Travel Duffle Bag is made from a soft blend of cotton and nylon, offering flexibility as you pack while remaining durable on the outside for any travel mishaps you may run into. It also has snaps on the outer edges to expand for more packing space, which you'll definitely appreciate if you plan to do some shopping during your trip.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $40)

According to the brand, it can hold 2-4 days' worth of clothing and essentials. Plus, its quilted exterior provides a sleek look that makes the bag look far more expensive than it actually is, if you ask us. On the outside of the bag, you'll also find anti-theft zippers, a zippered pocket, a stretchy water bottle pouch, a removable shoulder strap, a yoga mat strap, and a luggage trolley sleeve so you can secure it on top of your rolling suitcase.

Inside, there's a laptop sleeve that can fit devices up to 15.6 inches, as well as two slip pockets to keep small items like your passport or wallet organized and secure. And since the bag measures 18.5 inches by 8.7 inches by 11 inches, it will be able to fit easily in airline overhead bins — and even under your seat. The duffel is available in black and light pink, both of which are on sale, but the black colorway is currently $3 cheaper.

Courtesy of Amazon

Shoppers rave about the duffel, and it's even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice badge. "This is a beautiful, spacious, and stylish duffel bag," one reviewer wrote, adding, "I love that the straps are comfortable, which means no pain in carrying this on your shoulder. Another buyer, who uses it as a gym bag "almost every day" praised its spacious interior, mentioning that "it is holding up well over the last several months, and it is very roomy. [The bag] can fit my gym clothes, a hoodie, and my lunch without issues."

One traveler said the bag "was exactly what I was looking for." They continued, "I used this as my 'personal item' for my trip. I was able to stick my small purse inside, my snacks, iPad, water bottle, etc. all inside and still fit it under the seat in front of me."

If you're looking for a sleek, spacious duffel that will come in handy on just about any trip, you won't want to miss out on this pick from Bagsmart, especially while it's 40 percent off for Prime Day. Don't wait to shop, since the sale ends at midnight PT, and there's no telling when you'll be able to score such a great deal again.

