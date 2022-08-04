These Compression Packing Cubes Will Help You Save So Much Space in Your Luggage — and They're on Sale Now

When you're traveling, especially for long periods of time, making the most of your luggage space is key. Using packing cubes is a great way to stay organized while you're on the go, but picking an option with compression technology will also help you save major suitcase space. Amazon shoppers have found success with one set from Bagsmart, and luckily, it's on sale for 20 percent off right now.

The Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes come in a set of five with an accompanying drawstring bag, so you'll be able to keep your dirty clothes or a pair of shoes separate in your luggage. The set includes two small, two medium, and one large bag, allowing space to keep intimates, small clothing pieces like t-shirts and tanks, as well as bulkier items like pants and dresses organized. Each cube has a mesh panel on top, which not only increases ventilation to keep items fresh, but it also lets you see what you've packed, so you don't have to open up the cube and rummage through it to see what's inside.

The best part of these packing cubes is their compression technology. You can expand them while packing to include all your essentials in each cube, then use the zipper to compress the bag, which makes them take up significantly less space. When expanded, the small and medium bags stand 5 inches tall and the large 6 inches tall, although each size compresses to just 1.75 inches in height, giving you plenty of extra room for clothing, shoes, and any souvenirs you pick up during your travels.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50)

Shoppers rave about the packing cube set, giving it more than 1,500 perfect ratings on Amazon. One reviewer spoke to just how much the cubes can hold, writing, "These bags were a lifesaver for a 3-week trip to Zambia," adding, "In the smallest bag in this set, I was able to fit 15 pairs of underwear and 15 pairs of socks. In the mid-size bag I zipped up 15-20 shirts, and the largest bag fit multiple pairs of jeans, pants, and leggings." Another shopper was also impressed with the space-saving nature of the compression cubes. "They minimized the space my clothing took up, so I was able to use my carry-on bag for everything I needed!"

A third reviewer highlighted how the packing cubes help them stay organized while traveling. "I really like being able to plan for a long weekend by putting the clothes I need each day into its own bag," they wrote. "Each day I can just grab one bag and have what I need to take with me to shower and change into." And the cubes are not just helpful for standard rolling luggage, since the same shopper shared, "My backpack or duffel bag stays much more organized and it's just easier to deal with clothes on a trip thanks to these."

If you're looking for a set of compression packing cubes that will help you save precious luggage space for your next trip, don't miss out on this pick from Bagsmart, especially while it's on sale for 20 percent off.

