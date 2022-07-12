There's nothing worse than arriving at your destination only to discover that your shower and beauty items have exploded in your suitcase. Though Ziploc bags can certainly hold your liquids when you travel, a toiletry bag can keep your cosmetics organized and secure to avoid leaks.

Whether you're traveling by airplane or car, Amazon shoppers have come to rely on the highly rated Bago Large Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag to neatly pack their products within their suitcase.And as part of Prime Day, this toiletry case is a whopping 43 percent off — meaning you can score this cosmetic bag for just $20 right now. Currently, there are 10 colors marked down, so you can stock up for yourself and loved ones during the two-day event.

The lightweight toiletry bag is made of a waterproof, rip-stop fabric that reviewers noted is durable and high-quality to resist damage. It comes with a main compartment for holding bigger liquids, two side pockets, a zippered top that folds upward to reveal two mesh zippered pockets, and a hook for hanging the bag — making it a huge space-saver for those cramped hotel bathrooms. The travel kit also features strong zippers and a top handle for easy carrying from the hotel bedroom to the shower or from your camping tent to the park facilities.

With more than 2,000 five-star reviews, travelers think this is one of the best toiletry bags on the market, thanks to all of the organizational features. One shopper called this bag the "perfect travel companion" with "just the right number of compartments." Another shared that the bag makes "organization a breeze."

Even flight attendants love this travel case. One, in particular, highly recommended it to frequent travelers and complimented its convenient design: "The hook inside is so useful when in a hotel and makes doing my makeup so much easier having something that can hang from a hook or towel rack."

While many agree that the quality of the Toiletry bag is ideal for frequent use, reviewers said that it's also ideal for long trips since it can fit a lot of products, including full-size options. A customer shared that after using it for trips up to two weeks long, they were "very satisfied' with it. Another customer raved about the toiletry bag for their month-long backpacking trip, sharing that "it is the perfect size, accommodating all of my toiletries easily." And even for shorter trips, one shopper said that "it's perfect for both weekend trips and longer getaways."

Whether your trips take you near or far, the Bago Large Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag is equipped for all of your travel needs. One final reviewer (who has had the bag for over 10 years!) added that it's an "absolute must-have for traveling." And with a 43 percent price cut during Prime Day, this deal on a compact travel bag is a no-brainer for staying organized during your next vacation.