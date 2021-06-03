Baggu's Packable Sun Hat Is Taking Over the Internet — Where to Shop the Nearly Sold Out Summer Accessory

Hats have long been the source of quite a packing conundrum. How exactly do you pack a hat without crushing it or taking up too much room in your luggage? Luckily, Baggu's Packable Sunhat has solved that issue, since it folds down into a compact zippered tote bag, making it easier than ever to travel with. The wide-brimmed unisex hat features an adjustable headband and chin straps, so you can find a comfortable, custom fit, as well as make sure it stays securely on your head, even on windy days. It's made from 100 percent organic cotton, and is machine washable. On Baggu's website, the hat comes in five colors, from basic black to bright orange, while other retailers offer select colorways.