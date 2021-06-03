Baggu's Packable Sun Hat Is Taking Over the Internet — Where to Shop the Nearly Sold Out Summer Accessory
If you'll be plan to spend plenty of time in the sun this summer, whether that entails lounging by the pool, hitting the beach, or exploring your local natural surroundings, the right warm weather gear to protect you from the elements is a must, from sunscreen to cooling clothing. With that, a stylish, sun-protective hat is a travel essential, and we found one that is just as chic as it is functional.
Hats have long been the source of quite a packing conundrum. How exactly do you pack a hat without crushing it or taking up too much room in your luggage? Luckily, Baggu's Packable Sunhat has solved that issue, since it folds down into a compact zippered tote bag, making it easier than ever to travel with. The wide-brimmed unisex hat features an adjustable headband and chin straps, so you can find a comfortable, custom fit, as well as make sure it stays securely on your head, even on windy days. It's made from 100 percent organic cotton, and is machine washable. On Baggu's website, the hat comes in five colors, from basic black to bright orange, while other retailers offer select colorways.
And while the hat is currently sold out on Baggu's website, you can shop it on a few other online stores, including Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, and ban.do. And if this hat looks like it's about to be your new favorite accessory this summer, you'll want to act fast, because it's already selling out all over the web.
To buy: Baggu Packable Sunhat, nordstrom.com, $34
Madeline Diamond is a Brooklyn-based e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure, and she's constantly fighting the impulse to overpack for her next trip. You can follow her on Twitter @madgdiamond and Instagram @madelinediamond.
