This Face Mask Has a Hidden Detail That Protects You From the Cold

So what's the game-changing feature that makes these masks stand out from all the rest? It's the extra flap of fabric around the chin that folds down, giving you more coverage from the cold when you're out and about, minimizing the amount of skin that's exposed to the elements on chilly days. When I'm wearing this mask with a scarf and my coat zipped up all the way, for example, I feel adequately bundled and prepared for the elements (even in spite of the recent cold spell in New York City and foot of snow outside my door). The extra fabric around the nose and adjustable nose wire provide more coverage up top as well, as well as a comfortable and breathable fit. I also love that these masks have a filter pocket, so I can add PM 2.5 Activated Carbon Filters for extra protection.