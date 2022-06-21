Shoppers Say This Anti-theft Crossbody Bag Is 'Perfect' — and It's Just $44 Right Now
With summer finally here, you likely have a few weekend getaways and extended trips in the works. And if you're still searching for a bag to use on your upcoming vacations, we may have found just what you need. Amazon shoppers say this Baggallini Anti-Theft Crossbody Bag is the only bag you need, and it's on majorly discounted right now, weeks ahead of Prime Day.
Along with being super lightweight, the hands-free bag is made from a durable, slash-resistant material and has built-in RFID-blocking technology to keep all your belongings and personal information safe from pickpockets. What's more, its zippers actually lock together for even more security.
Not only does the bag have a spacious main compartment, but it also has several interior and exterior pockets for just about every travel essential imaginable. The front pocket is perfect for holding items you need easy access to, like lip balm or hand sanitizer, while the hidden back pocket features card slots and a zippered section that's perfect for storing cash, passports, and other valuables you want to keep hidden.
To buy: amazon.com, $44 (originally $70)
Shoppers can't stop raving about how easy it is to keep track of their essentials with this bag, with one even calling it "perfect." Another loves that it has, "lots of pockets to keep everything organized and in easy reach." Many reviewers mentioned how comfortable the adjustable strap is, while others noted how stylish and nice the bag looks with their vacation outfits. "It is so versatile that you can use it for both casual looks as you tour and travel the cities, and also for a night out," one wrote.
But the main thing travelers love about the crossbody bag is the safety features. One said, "RFID protection, [a] reinforced shoulder strap, [and it's] lightweight and secure. What more could you want?" Another customer agreed, writing, "I had no fear of anyone getting into this travel bag without my knowledge."
The sleek crossbody comes in five colors, including black, eggplant, and pacific blue, and prices normally start at $70. But right now, you can get the popular gray colorway for just $44 at Amazon. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so we suggest adding it to your cart ASAP if you want to score the travel bag at such a steep discount.
