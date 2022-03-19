Shoppers Say This Crossbody Is the Best Travel Purse They've Ever Used — and It's 25% Off Right Now
Whether you're headed out for a day of sightseeing or preparing for a light hike, it can be difficult to find a way to keep all your travel essentials (i.e. cards, keys, cell phone, and passport if you're traveling internationally) secure yet easily accessible. A crossbody bag is a great option for both trips and everyday errands, since it allows you to carry items hands free. Amazon shoppers have found one bag that's sleek, spacious, and versatile — and it's on sale for as little as $50 right now.
The Baggallini RFID Crossbody Bag measures 8.5 inches tall by 8.5 inches wide by 2 inches deep, meaning it's compact enough to pack in a larger bag for travel yet spacious enough for your must-haves. It has an adjustable strap that measures 52 inches long, so you can find a comfortable way to carry it either across your body or on your shoulder. Plus, the travel purse comes with a separate wristlet with RFID-blocking technology, which protects your ID and credit cards against hacking and theft.
What makes it even more of a standout is that it's full of convenient pockets that make it impressively easy to stay organized while you're on the go. There are two front zippered pockets that are perfect for storing small items that you want to keep within reach, as well as a hidden pocket on the back of the bag to discreetly store valuables. Inside, you'll find a zippered compartment, pen sleeve, and five card slots, so you don't have to take up extra space with a wallet.
The Baggallini crossbody is made from lightweight durable nylon that's machine washable, so it'll stay fresh trip after trip (and it's simple to spot clean in between). And the bag is available in 21 colors and patterns, including basics like black and gray, as well as bolder options like a paisley print and pacific blue, to ensure you find an option that'll go with everything in your wardrobe.
Shoppers rave about the crossbody bag, giving it more than 3,100 five-star ratings on Amazon. While many shared that they use it as an everyday purse, so many reviewers noted how perfect it is for touring and for "travelers who like to walk long distances."
One shopper, who said they "travel extensively," called it "by far the best travel purse I've used." In particular, they highlighted that it's "big enough for what I need, but small enough to take in crowded areas." Another also emphasized the bag's spacious interior. "This held everything I needed: a wallet, passport, phone, a notebook and pens, an umbrella, and sunglasses, plus my e-reader for train rides."
A third reviewer called out the adjustable strap, confirming that it makes it easy to carry the bag hands free. "The thinner strap on this very lightweight and super functional crossbody makes it the most comfortable and efficient bag I have owned." And if you're concerned about durability, many users verify that it holds up over time, even after wear and tear. "I spilled a cup of coffee on it the third day I owned it and it just wiped off with no stains," one wrote.
If you're in the market for a new travel purse or everyday bag, be sure to check out this pick from Baggallini, especially while it's on sale for as little as $50.
