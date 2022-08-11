Amazon Is Having a Surprise Sale on the RFID-blocking Bag That Travelers Call the 'Perfect Purse'

If you ask us, the best travel companion is a quality crossbody bag. But to be the best travel purse, it needs to check off some important boxes: Is it durable? Is there enough room for your essentials? Can you easily access everything? Are there pockets? Is it RFID-blocking? If not, then you might want to upgrade. And luckily, the ″perfect purse,″ according to Amazon shoppers, just went on sale: the Baggallini Everywhere RFID Bag.

For a limited time, you can get the popular travel bag, which has an impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon from more than 4,200 shoppers, for 32 percent off. This discount brings the purse's price tag down to $75. But you're not only paying for the Everywhere Bag; your purchase also includes a matching (and detachable) RFID-blocking wristlet that can either be used as a wallet with the purse, or on its own to keep your money, important cards, and personal documents safe while still traveling light.

To buy: amazon.com, $75 (originally $110)

Designed to fit everything you need for a stress-free trip, the Baggallini Everywhere RFID Bag's roomy interior is stocked with several convenient exterior and interior pockets to ensure that all of your travel essentials are within reach and secure while you're on the go. The lightweight bag measures 9 inches by 11 inches by 5 inches and has an adjustable 52-inch crossbody strap so you can customize its fit to keep it as close and comfortable as possible. And, as an added bonus, the bag's interior is enhanced with RFID-blocking technology to keep its contents safe and protected from cyber theft.

Inside, you'll find a zippered compartment that is the perfect size for your smartphone and wallet.There are also multiple slip pockets lining the interior that can be used for hand sanitizer, pens, tickets, chargers, and more, which will all be safe inside thanks to the bag's top-zip closure. And on the outside, there's a discreet zippered pocket that unveils a spot for your water bottle or umbrella without creating extra bulk. Plus, there are also two roomy zippered pockets for hand wipes, maps, and other important items, and a quick-access Velcro phone pocket.

The exterior, which features a stylish quilted pattern, is made from a sturdy nylon material that's water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about it getting damaged in transit or if you get caught in inclement weather. For added convenience, there's a trolley sleeve that allows the Baggallini Everywhere RFID Bag to easily slide over your suitcase handle.

"This is just a great bag; [it's] big enough for everything without being so big it overwhelms you," one Amazon shopper wrote. "It has enough room for a full-sized hairbrush, Kindle (plus another book or small notebook if you want), cosmetic bag, [and] even a rain hat." They concluded their five-star review by raving that it's "about the best bag you can get for the money anywhere."

Similarly, another reviewer went as far as to say that this is the "best purchase I've made in many years. Everything's in its place. I'll never use another bag." Chiming in, a third customer added, "I carry this bag everywhere. I have gotten many compliments on it."

And, of course, it's earned a seal of approval from travelers: "I solo toured across Europe and the Middle East for 113 days and this tough, lightweight bag kept me organized, secure, and hands-free… I love it so much I am continuing to use it for casual days and shopping!" A shopper who tested out the Baggallini bag in Europe said. They continued, "I wanted something to handle more than a small crossbody bag [and fit an] umbrella, water bottle, small camera, snacks, travel book, map, etc. This bag worked perfectly."

Avid travelers were also happy to report that the Baggallini Everywhere RFID Bag's security features also gave them ″peace of mind″ when visiting crowded destinations. For one traveler, the bag came in handy during a trip to France: "I carried my Nikon camera and large lens (which fit in the side zip pocket that you would normally use for a water bottle). It has a nice inside zip pocket that would deter any pickpocket from snatching your things out of."

Consider this a sign to say goodbye to your old purse and upgrade to the Baggallini Everywhere RFID Bag. Get the reviewer-loved travel bag on Amazon for up to 32 percent off today, and prepare to be amazed by just how much you can fit inside.