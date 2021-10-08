The Most Loved Packing Cubes on Amazon Are Currently on Sale
Between making sure that you have enough underwear and deciding which shoes to bring, packing for any kind of trip can be stressful — especially if you aren't the best at folding your clothes in general. But just like most things in life, there is a solution: packing cubes.
For those of you who are new to this organizational must-have, packing cubes are exactly what they sound like: small compartments to separate all of your belongings so you can stay organized while you travel. No more throwing your entire suitcase onto the couch looking for that one shirt to wear. (Just me? Oops.) And while there are so many great travel packing cube options, Amazon shoppers think the Bagail Packing Cubes are the best ones yet, with over 11,000 five-star ratings. Right now, they're on sale — one style's even less than $20.
To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $23)
The Bagail Packing Cube Set consists of six zippered nylon cubes in three sizes: two slim, two medium, and two large, all with handles. They work in just about any carry-on, suitcase, tote, weekend bag, or backpack. And thanks to their mesh covering, you can easily identify what's in each one.
With a durable inside lining, the cubes actually fit a lot more than meets the eye, according to one shopper. "The six-piece set fit amazingly in my luggage with room to add four pairs of shoes! It's crazy how much stuff actually fits in these," they wrote. "I fit 26 tank tops in the large one! Rolling clothing and stuffing them into these cubes made my bag organized, and I was able to bring so much more!"
Another shopper who used them to travel overseas said that the cubes were a lifesaver when they had to ditch their checked bag and carry everything on to avoid high fees. "I was able to get eight (yes eight!) days of clothes into my carry-on bags with room to spare thanks to these cubes," they said. "It even made security checks easy because I could pull out the smaller cube with my toiletries and just open it up with the plastic bag for my liquids resting inside with the other non-liquid items."
The packing cubes come in six colors: black, bright pink, flamingo print, blue geometrical print, zebra print, and another black option with blue accents. While the black set is currently the most affordable option at $18, thanks to Amazon's Epic Daily Deals, the other five colors, which are typically $25, are on sale, too — just make sure you check off the on-page coupon to score 10 percent off.
Make getting ready for your next trip stress-free with these best-selling packing cubes shoppers love, and grab them while they're on sale at Amazon for an added budget-friendly bonus.
