This Tote Is the 'Best Carry-on Ever,' According to Reviewers — and It's More Than 50% Off Right Now

Whether you're headed into the office everyday or preparing for a trip, a good tote bag will take you far. Your go-to carryall should have plenty of pockets for your necessities, as well as secure closure to keep everything safe and in place while you're in transit (i.e. a full-on zipper rather than just a magnetic snap). Amazon shoppers have found a winner in the Bag Wizard Laptop Tote, with many satisfied buyers and frequent travelers complimenting its style and spaciousness. Plus, it's on sale for 50 percent off right now, and you can save an extra five percent when you apply an on-site coupon, so the bag can be yours for just $29. We don't know how long this sale will last, so we recommend shopping ASAP to upgrade your commute or your next trip.

The Bag Wizard Laptop Tote is made from sturdy, durable canvas with faux leather straps. The bag zips closed to keep your items secure inside, and it also features three exterior pockets where you can store items like a tablet, book, or headphones. Inside, you'll find a 15.6-inch padded laptop compartment, two large main pockets, three elastic pen loops, one zippered pocket, and four slip pockets on the sides of the tote where you can store your phone, wallet, and other small accessories.

The tote is available in seven colors, including classics like black and gray, as well as slightly bolder options like blue, burgundy, and teal.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $60)

More than 4,200 shoppers have given the bag a perfect rating, and it's even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice badge. "I traveled with it overseas to Europe and back, and it was the best 'carry-on' ever," one reviewer wrote, adding that it had room for "a water bottle in one pocket, notepad and writing stuff in another, cell phone [and] charger, books, [and] snacks." A buyer even went as far as to say that it's "the greatest find ever," noting that it's "lightweight, durable, easy to clean, [and has] deep pockets and compartments for days!"

Another shopper highlighted the tote's versatility, writing, "I bought this for travel but ended up using this all the time!" They continued, "Everything is sectioned off for organization and can be compartmentalized and kept separate. I love that." A final reviewer praised the bag for being "very durable." They went into more detail about its spaciousness by mentioning, "This is my work bag so [I] carry [my] laptop, power cords, documents and pens. All the pockets help keep it all organized and easy to find things."

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $60)

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $60)

If you're looking for a versatile tote bag for work, travel, and everyday use, don't miss out on this pick from Bag Wizard, especially while it's on sale for more than 50 percent off.

At the time of publishing, the price was $29.