This Dual-voltage Mini Hair Straightener Is Compact, Lightweight, and Perfect for Travel

Shoppers also rave about how well the handy tool works on different types of hair. According to reviewers, it works just as well on thick, curly hair as it does on fine, straight strands. While most customers bought the mini straightener to use while traveling, many say they use it at the gym and office, too. Another mentioned how they bought it for international use, and it worked super well that they even use it at home. "I'll admit that when it arrived and I saw how small and light it was, I was skeptical, but it worked perfectly both at home in the US and in multiple hotel rooms in Peru." They added, "In fact, it is so light and convenient that I have reached for this instead of my pro one a few times since getting back from my trip."