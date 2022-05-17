This Dual-voltage Mini Hair Straightener Is Compact, Lightweight, and Perfect for Travel
While travel-sized beauty products are dime a dozen, finding hair tools that work well, but are small enough not to take up too much space in your bag can be a struggle. International travelers also have the added challenge of finding an option that has dual voltage, so that it won't conk out, blow a fuse in your hotel room, or be an electrical fire hazard. Luckily, Amazon shoppers seem to have found a tool that ticks all those boxes and then some with the BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Mini Straightening Iron, which was also trending in Amazon's beauty newsletter from last week.
The hair iron has 1-inch titanium plates that have ceramic coated heaters that heat up quickly to up to 430 degrees Fahrenheit and smooth and straighten strands fast and efficiently. It has excellent heat retention capabilities to leave your hair looking sleek and shiny, but it is also "so much more compact and lightweight than your standard straightening iron," according to shoppers. In fact, it's only 6 inches long, meaning that it will fit in every kind of travel bag, with customers noting that it can even be stashed in their makeup and toiletry cases.
The hair tool has a long cord that doesn't tangle and offers more range of motion, and the compact size lets you reach your roots with ease. It even comes with its own heat-safe travel pouch to keep the hair tool and your belongings protected while you're on the go — although customers say it cools down quickly after use. One buyer even reported that they could touch up their bangs and then immediately toss it in the carrying case and into their luggage with total peace of mind.
Plus, the straightening iron is dual voltage, so you can use it when you travel internationally, too, without having to use a converter or worry that you may damage the device or cause a hotel blackout. Another reviewer called it the "perfect travel tool," going on to say that it "automatically changes voltage" to take the guesswork out and that "it worked perfectly in Spain and still works perfectly back in the States."
To buy: amazon.com, $35
With smart details like that, it's no wonder so many shoppers say it's "great for traveling." While you may think its small size may mean it will take you twice as long to straighten your hair, customers say the "tiny but powerful" hair iron works so well it will only take an extra few minutes longer to straighten your whole head — than it would with an average size option. "Although smaller than my normal flat iron, the blades are still large enough that it only took me about five extra minutes to flat iron my hair," one wrote.
Shoppers also rave about how well the handy tool works on different types of hair. According to reviewers, it works just as well on thick, curly hair as it does on fine, straight strands. While most customers bought the mini straightener to use while traveling, many say they use it at the gym and office, too. Another mentioned how they bought it for international use, and it worked super well that they even use it at home. "I'll admit that when it arrived and I saw how small and light it was, I was skeptical, but it worked perfectly both at home in the US and in multiple hotel rooms in Peru." They added, "In fact, it is so light and convenient that I have reached for this instead of my pro one a few times since getting back from my trip."
Not only is it great for smoothing and straightening hair, but many reviewers say they use the compact tool to curl their hair too — meaning you won't have to also pack a curling iron. One customer wrote, "straightens hair like a charm! Curls too!" While another said, "This was perfect for travel to Europe; [it] heats fast and adds curl to where I want."You may think a universal hair tool that does so much will likely be expensive — especially since you're basically getting two tools in one compact device — but the BaByliss Mini Hair Straightener is only $35. So you can keep your hair looking picture-perfect throughout all your upcoming travels without breaking the bank.
