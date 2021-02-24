Away Just Launched Two-toned Luggage — and It Might Be the Brand’s Most Stylish Collection yet

Good luggage should serve multiple functions. First, it should be spacious and durable so it's able to keep up with you, no matter where your travels take you. Then, you'll also want to make sure your luggage is sleek and stylish enough to match your own personal style and not stick out like an eyesore as you navigate airports and city streets. That's part of the reason we've long been fans of Away luggage.
Even if you don't plan to travel for a while, it never hurts to be prepared for future trips, especially when these new luggage options are this swoon-worthy. Luckily, Away is back with a new launch of two-toned luggage that you'll want to add to your collection immediately.
The Two-tone Collection features three colorways in some of Away's best-selling bags. That includes all four sizes of the brand's hardside luggage from the Carry-on to the Large, as well as a stylish leather version of the Everywhere Bag, a versatile duffel that can be carried multiple ways. Whether you opt for the neutral chic Dusty Rose/Taupe combination, bold yet versatile Beige/Olive, or monochromatic Coast/Navy, the bags in Away's latest collection will be sure to offer and upgrade to your standard luggage. Plus, as an added bonus, you should have no trouble picking out these unique bags in the luggage carousel. And while the bags can be purchased individually, we can't help but gush over how stylish they'd look when used as a coordinating set.
To buy: The Carry-on, 225; The Everywhere Bag, $295
