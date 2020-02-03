Serena Williams' New Away Luggage Collection Solves Your Shoe Packing Problems

For a legendary athlete like Serena Williams, travel is part of the job. From circling the globe for Grand Slam tournaments to working on her fashion line, Williams is a jet-setter, and it's no surprise that she always travels in style. Now, she's partnered with Away for a new collection that takes the brand's classic luggage styles to a bold new level.

The Away x Serena Williams collection includes both luggage and travel accessories, all co-designed by Williams herself, featuring a rich red shade and colorful camouflage accents.

The collection includes each of Away's signature suitcases in Rouge, a new shade that Williams helped design. You can choose from four sizes in either the newer softside expandable collection or the traditional hardside suitcases. Away is known for its hardshell suitcases, made from tough polycarbonate, although the softside expandable collection includes many handy pockets for travelers who enjoy a more flexible suitcase. For an added touch of style, the suitcases are lined with multi-colored camo-printed fabric, and can be paired with a colorful luggage tag printed with Williams' signature.

In addition to the luggage, the collection also includes two products designed to help keep you organized and make traveling easier. The standout piece of the collection is by far the Shoe Cubes. Finding a way to neatly store shoes in a suitcase is a common packing problem. And while there are plenty of packing cubes on the market that have shoe compartments, these cubes feature a divider that keep each shoe separate, as well as the option to store them upright on their side. Forget scrunching and folding up your shoes to make room in your luggage, since these compact cubes, which come in small and large sizes, allow you to keep your shoes separate from the rest of your belongings. There's also a mesh pocket in the lid of the cube that's perfect for storing an extra pair of sandals or other flat shoes.

The collection also includes a Rouge version of the Insider Packing Cubes set, which includes four cubes of varying sizes. The cubes are made from water-resistant nylon and feature a mesh top panel, so you're able to see what's inside of each one. The set of four was specifically designed to fit in Away's Carry-on and Bigger Carry-on.

If you're in the market for new luggage and want to add a pop of color instead of sticking to the same old neutral suitcases, this collection from Serena Williams and Away was made just for you.

