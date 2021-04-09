Away’s Latest Collection Includes Travel Accessories Perfect for a Future Trip

If you're a fan of Away's sleek, stylish, yet completely functional luggage, you'll be thrilled to learn that the brand has expanded its collection into must-have travel accessories that will make your upcoming trips far more comfortable, and perhaps even more fashionable.
The collection includes necessities for future travel, including a face mask, compression socks, a foldable travel pillow and carrying case, a padded eye mask, and travel blanket.
A standout product of the collection is its face mask, which is made from a soft, comfortable blend of nylon and elastane with an antimicrobial finish on the outer fabric. Even better, it comes in two sizes, ensuring that you'll be able to find a comfortable fit. The mask also comes with two disposable filters, as well back-head strap for comfort, and an antimicrobial carrying pouch.
As far as future plane, train, and car travel go, the collection's compression socks, travel pillow, travel blanket, and eye mask will be sure to make your trip more comfortable, especially if you're looking to get some sleep in transit. And while many accessories like these prioritize function over fashion, these modern, streamlined pieces from Away offer comfort without adding an eyesore to your otherwise fashionable travel ensemble.
Keep reading for more on Away's just-launched travel accessory collection.
To buy: The Face Mask, awaytravel.com, $35
To buy: The Compression Socks, awaytravel.com, $35
To buy: The Travel Neck Pillow, awaytravel.com, $55
To buy: The Sleep Mask, awaytravel.com, $45
To buy: The Travel Blanket, awaytravel.com, $95
