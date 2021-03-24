Away Just Dropped a Surprise 30% Off Sale

Whether you're in need of a new suitcase for an upcoming road trip or would simply like to prepare for future travel, whenever that may be, there's never been a better time to shop for luggage. Why? Away just dropped a surprise 30 percent off sale, and you won't want to miss this event, since the brand rarely puts its best-selling travel bags on sale.
The sale includes a wide variety of luggage, travel bags, and accessories, so no matter what type of gear you're looking for, there's a good chance you can find it here. You can shop every size of the brand's signature hardside suitcases, for example, (the Carry-on, Bigger Carry-on, Medium, and Large), as well as various sizes in the Expandable and Pocket collections and the Aluminum Edition. Plus, totes, backpacks, and weekender bags are on sale, as well as accessories like packing cubes, luggage tags, and passport holders. You'll also find discounts on the shopper-loved Mini Gift Sets.
Keep reading for our top picks from Away's 30 percent off sale.
