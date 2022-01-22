 I'm a Travel Writer, and This Is the Toiletry Bag I Take on Every Trip

When I had the chance to test out the leather version of this toiletry bag last year, I immediately jumped on the opportunity. I had never before been able to find a toiletry bag that actually lasts, and this one's ability to hold up trip after trip is incredible. Whether I'm heading out on a weekend getaway or going away for an entire week, this bag has room for all my essentials without ever feeling bulky or overstuffed. I'm also so impressed with how simple this bag is to clean (just a simple wipe down with a cloth will do), so it always feels brand new. Plus, its structured rectangular shape fits well in a suitcase or weekender bag, making packing a breeze.