I'm a Travel Writer, and This Is the Toiletry Bag I Take on Every Trip
No matter what type of trip you're planning, a solid toiletry bag is always a must. Keeping your skincare, cosmetics, and other wellness items organized can be tricky, although with the right bag, you'll be able to keep all your must-haves in check and avoid any spills or mishaps. Away is well-known for its sleek, durable hardside suitcases, but its travel accessories are not to be overlooked. That includes its nylon toiletry bag that's just right for shorter trips and travelers who prefer to pack light.
The Small Toiletry Bag from Away is made from water-resistant nylon that's durable and easy to clean. It features two compartments: one clear zippered pocket and one with a zippered mesh divider. The clamshell opening allows you to see all your products clearly, so you'll never have to dig through your bag searching for your favorite lip balm again. It also has a slim exterior zippered pocket to keep small essentials within reach at all times. A leather top handle also makes transporting the bag impressively simple.
When I had the chance to test out the leather version of this toiletry bag last year, I immediately jumped on the opportunity. I had never before been able to find a toiletry bag that actually lasts, and this one's ability to hold up trip after trip is incredible. Whether I'm heading out on a weekend getaway or going away for an entire week, this bag has room for all my essentials without ever feeling bulky or overstuffed. I'm also so impressed with how simple this bag is to clean (just a simple wipe down with a cloth will do), so it always feels brand new. Plus, its structured rectangular shape fits well in a suitcase or weekender bag, making packing a breeze.
It's available in black, green, and gray-blue, though the latter is currently out of stock. If you're looking for a larger bag, Away's Large Toiletry Bag is also out of stock in all colors right now, but you can sign up to be alerted via email when it's back.
To buy: awaytravel.com, $55
If you're looking for a stylish, functional toiletry bag that's easy to pack, be sure to check out this pick from Away while it's still in stock.
