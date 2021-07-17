Away Just Launched Its First Fully Packable Travel Bags
Away has long been a go-to brand for all things luggage and travel accessories, especially among Travel + Leisure editors. From classic hardside suitcases to trendy weekender bags, Away's luggage collection has it all. And now, you can shop even more convenient bags from the brand since it just launched a collection of packable travel bags. Perfect for travelers who prefer (or aspire) to pack lighter, the new line includes a backpack, a carryall tote, and a sling bag.
Each bag is collapsible and folds into its included compact zippered pouch, so you can easily pack it into your suitcase or duffel bag when not in use. And since they're made with recycled nylon that's lightweight and water-resistant, the bags are a solid option when you're dealing with unpredictable weather while traveling.
Not to mention, the bags fit in seamlessly with the rest of Away's luggage collection. Along with convenient interior pockets, both the packable backpack and carryall include luggage sleeves that allow you to secure them to the top of your suitcase. And even though portability is key, the bags don't compromise function or comfort. The backpack has padded straps, while the carryall has sturdy nylon shoulder straps for comfortable carrying. You can also rest assured that your belongings will stay safe and securely in place: the backpack has both a drawstring and flap/buckle closures, and the tote and sling bags have top zip closures.
Versatility is also a major bonus — the sling bag can be worn multiple ways, including around your waist or across your chest or back. Plus, it has a zippered pocket inside that allows you to always have small essentials, like your phone, wallet, and passport, on your person.
To buy: The Packable Backpack, awaytravel.com, $75
To buy: The Packable Carryall, awaytravel.com, $75
To buy: The Packable Sling, awaytravel.com, $45
Whether you're embarking on a long trip where organization is key or a weekend getaway where you're trying to pack light, these compact, packable bags from Away are a must-have addition to your luggage collection. You might just be surprised at how organized you'll become.
