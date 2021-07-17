Away Just Launched Its First Fully Packable Travel Bags

Not to mention, the bags fit in seamlessly with the rest of Away's luggage collection. Along with convenient interior pockets, both the packable backpack and carryall include luggage sleeves that allow you to secure them to the top of your suitcase. And even though portability is key, the bags don't compromise function or comfort. The backpack has padded straps, while the carryall has sturdy nylon shoulder straps for comfortable carrying. You can also rest assured that your belongings will stay safe and securely in place: the backpack has both a drawstring and flap/buckle closures, and the tote and sling bags have top zip closures.