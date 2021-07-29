Away's New Everywhere Bag Is the Brand's Most Convenient and Packable Bag Yet
Away has long been a favorite luggage and travel accessory brand among Travel + Leisure editors and shoppers alike, and it's no surprise why. The brand makes both stylish and functional suitcases, duffel and weekender bags, backpacks, totes, and more. And now, Away has launched a new and improved version of its beloved Everywhere Bag. For weekend getaways, work trips, and road trips, the Everywhere Bag has been a popular Away product for years and frequently sells out. So, we can only assume this updated version of the duffel will do the same.
The bag is a modern take on a classic duffel or weekender bag, with a flexible yet structured shape that makes it easy to pack and carry. The main improvement on the new version of the bag is the full wraparound zip opening that allows you full access to the main compartment, making it easier to pack. Plus, while you're traveling, it's easier to see what's inside the bag, which makes living temporarily out of a suitcase far more bearable.
To buy: awaytravel.com, $195
In addition to the ultra-convenient zipper, the bag also includes a 15-inch laptop pocket with a magnetic locking zipper, interior zippered and slip pockets, a mesh water bottle holder, and key ring. To make carrying this bag even easier, it also comes with a luggage sleeve that allows you to place the bag securely on top of any Away carry-on bag. You can also use leather top handles or a padded shoulder strap, so whether you're hauling through the airport or meandering city streets on the way to your hotel, this bag will be comfortable to transport.
The new Everywhere Bag is currently available in brick red, moss green, and cobalt blue water-resistant nylon with black leather straps and accents. There's also an all-black version, but it's currently sold-out, so we recommend bookmarking this page and checking back when this option is back in stock, especially if a sleek, neutral bag is what you're looking for.
If you're in the market for a new weekender bag or carry-on for all your upcoming trips, both long and short, this ultra-organized version from Away is a must-have addition to your luggage collection.
