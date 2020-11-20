You’ll Want to Shop Everything From Away’s Holiday Collection
It might be quite some time before you can pack your bags and jet off to your favorite vacation destination again, but that doesn't mean you can't temporarily fulfill your wanderlust by adding a new suitcase to your collection. Just in time for the holiday season, Away has launched a festive luggage collection featuring some of the brand's best-selling pieces, as well as a variety of new travel accessories that you'll want to bring along on your next trip. Whether you pick out a new set of packing cubes for yourself or a chic jewelry box as a holiday gift, we're sure you'll be as excited about this launch as we are.
The holiday collection includes the brand's best-selling suitcases in four limited edition colors: Golden Ombre, Nightfall Ombre, Wine Matte, and Sage Matte. Away is also now offering two new sizes of its customer-loved Everywhere Bag, the Large and the Mini. So whether you're looking for a durable duffel bag that can accommodate all your travel must-haves, or a petite bag for everyday use, you'll likely be able to find just the bag you've been looking for. You'll also find must-have travel accessories, such as toiletry bags, jewelry boxes, passport holders, and wallets, that will be sure to help you travel in style.
Keep reading for some of our favorite pieces from the collection.
To buy: The Carry-on, from $245
To buy: The Large Everywhere Bag, $275; The Mini Everywhere Bag, $245
To buy: The Jewelry Box, $95; The Passport Holder, $85
To buy: The Small Toiletry Bag, $75; The Small Shoe Cube, $25
Madeline Diamond is an e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure, and she’s constantly fighting the impulse to overpack for her next trip. You can follow her on Twitter @madgdiamond.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.