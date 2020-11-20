You’ll Want to Shop Everything From Away’s Holiday Collection 

It might be quite some time before you can pack your bags and jet off to your favorite vacation destination again, but that doesn't mean you can't temporarily fulfill your wanderlust by adding a new suitcase to your collection. Just in time for the holiday season, Away has launched a festive luggage collection featuring some of the brand's best-selling pieces, as well as a variety of new travel accessories that you'll want to bring along on your next trip. Whether you pick out a new set of packing cubes for yourself or a chic jewelry box as a holiday gift, we're sure you'll be as excited about this launch as we are.