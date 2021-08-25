Away Just Launched Its First Expandable Hardside Luggage

The new line of Flex luggage features the same durable polycarbonate shell that Away luggage is known for, but with an added expandable zipper that allows for an extra 2.25 inches of packing space. And when you're trying to fit all of your travel essentials into one bag (or if you've done some shopping while on vacation). In addition to the zipper expansion, these suitcases also have a removable, washable lining, a hidden laundry bag that keeps dirty clothes separate from the rest of your packed items, an interior compression system that makes packing even easier, and an underside grab handle.