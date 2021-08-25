Away Just Launched Its First Expandable Hardside Luggage
Since its launch in 2016, Away has been known for its stylish and durable hardside suitcases, particularly its conveniently sized carry-ons. The brand has since launched a soft-sided expandable suitcase, which is perfect for travelers who want a bit more flexibility when they're on the go. But now, you can get the best of both worlds with the brand's newest launch: Flex luggage, which combines the classic hardside exterior with an expandable zipper feature.
The new line of Flex luggage features the same durable polycarbonate shell that Away luggage is known for, but with an added expandable zipper that allows for an extra 2.25 inches of packing space. And when you're trying to fit all of your travel essentials into one bag (or if you've done some shopping while on vacation). In addition to the zipper expansion, these suitcases also have a removable, washable lining, a hidden laundry bag that keeps dirty clothes separate from the rest of your packed items, an interior compression system that makes packing even easier, and an underside grab handle.
The bags are available in four sizes: the Carry-On and the Bigger Carry-On, as well as two checked bags: the Medium and the Large. Right now, you can shop these bags in some of Away's most classic colors, including Navy, Coast, Black, and Petal.
If you're planning to use either carry-on, you should note that they might not meet airline size requirements when the expandable feature is in use. The Carry-On measures 21.7" x 13.7" x 9" and the Bigger Carry-On measures 22.7" x 14.7" x 9.6". If you'd like to check if these bags fit your airline's size requirements, you can reference our comprehensive guide. On the other hand, if you're embarking on a longer trip the Medium and Large Flex suitcases are the perfect travel companions that will allow you to pack an impressive amount of clothing and other essentials into a sleek, easily maneuverable bag.
Keep reading to shop Away's new Flex luggage.
To buy: awaytravel.com, $255
To buy: awaytravel.com, $275
To buy: awaytravel.com, $325
To buy: awaytravel.com, $355
If you're in the market for a new suitcase for upcoming travel, you're going to want to check out this new offering from Away, a brand that's always on the forefront of luggage innovation. And if you're unsure about which Away suitcase is right for you, you can compare the brand's variety of luggage with this handy chart.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.