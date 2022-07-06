Away Just Launched Travel Bags for Outdoor Adventures — and Shoppers Are Already Loving Them

Away may be best known for its stylish hardside rolling luggage, and for good reason; the bags not only look good, but thousands of frequent travelers swear by them for their sleek exteriors, organization, and how they hold up trip after trip. But the travel brand is back with its latest launch of new types of bags meant for all kinds of adventures. The F.A.R—For All Routes collection is meant for "however and wherever you experience the outdoors."

The F.A.R collection includes three sizes of duffels, a convertible backpack, a tote, a messenger bag, an organizational cube, and a zippered pouch. Every item is made with durability in mind, since the bags are constructed of water- and abrasion-resistant recycled materials that will hold up to the elements, as well as wear and tear over time.

The F.A.R Convertible Backpack 45L is a standout piece in the collection because of how versatile it is. You can wear it like a traditional backpack, of course, with its padded straps, although you can also tuck them in and attach an included crossbody strap to carry it like a duffel. With its spacious interior and 45-liter capacity, the bag is designed to hold up to five days' worth of clothing and essentials. It has a clamshell zippered closure, meaning you can open the backpack up entirely and fill the large main compartment like you would a suitcase. An interior compression strap will make sure your belongings stay in place while you travel, while a slip pocket and mesh zippered pockets on the front inside panel offer a place to keep smaller items organized. On the outside, you'll also find a 15-inch laptop compartment, hidden zippered pocket for your passport or other valuables, and a zippered front compartment for even more organization.

And even though it's a new addition to Away's collection, it's already raking in rave reviews. "​​I am pleasantly surprised with how much stuff I could put in this bag! I took it on a weekend trip and was able to fit everything I needed in it," one shopper wrote.

The F.A.R Duffle is available in 40-, 55-, and 70-liter capacities. Inside, there's a roomy main compartment that also includes slip and zippered pockets to keep your essentials secure yet within reach. A hidden zippered pocket offers the perfect place to store your phone or passport as well. Comfortable carrying is also key with this bag, since you can use the straps to sling it over your shoulder like a traditional duffel or attach a crossbody strap. The 55- and 70-liter bags also have padded straps that allow you to wear the bag like a backpack.

Shoppers speak to the bag's durability, with one writing that "we brought the F.A.R Duffle 55L on a camping trip this last weekend. We also brought our 3 month old puppy. Not only did the duffel hold up to puppy teeth but also kept our clothes and towels dry in the rain!"

No travel bag collection would be complete without a tote, and it's no surprise that Away brought out all the stops for this stylish, functional bag. The 45-liter capacity tote has a flat bottom and opens wide so you can fit everything you need for a beach day or other outdoor excursion. Zippered mesh and slip pockets inside the bag offer a place to store small items, so you can avoid losing track of them in the large main compartment. One reviewer said it's an excellent beach bag because "the material is smooth and no sand can stick to it. It's also sturdy enough to withstand damp towels."

In addition to the core travel bags included in the F.A.R launch, the smaller pieces and accessories will complete your collection, whether you opt for the packable messenger bag as a daily carry-all for sightseeing or the zippered pouch to keep your valuables organized within a larger bag.

If you're looking to give your luggage collection an update, especially if you're an avid outdoor adventurer, you won't want to miss out on this launch from Away. But make sure you hurry before these stylish, functional pieces sell out.