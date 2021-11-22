The Best Luggage Deals From Away's Massive Black Friday Sale

Away has long been known as a go-to brand for stylish, durable luggage and travel accessories, including suitcases, backpacks, toiletry bags, packing cubes, and more. If you've been looking to add an Away bag to your luggage collection, now's the perfect time to shop, since the brand is holding a massive Black Friday sale, which starts today. Best-selling bags and travel essentials are on sale for up to 40 percent off until November 29. And if you're still in the market for a gift for the avid traveler in your life, you won't want to miss out on these deals. After all, who wouldn't want to receive a new piece of quality luggage as a gift this holiday season?