The Best Luggage Deals From Away's Massive Black Friday Sale
Away has long been known as a go-to brand for stylish, durable luggage and travel accessories, including suitcases, backpacks, toiletry bags, packing cubes, and more. If you've been looking to add an Away bag to your luggage collection, now's the perfect time to shop, since the brand is holding a massive Black Friday sale, which starts today. Best-selling bags and travel essentials are on sale for up to 40 percent off until November 29. And if you're still in the market for a gift for the avid traveler in your life, you won't want to miss out on these deals. After all, who wouldn't want to receive a new piece of quality luggage as a gift this holiday season?
The sale includes a variety of suitcases in different sizes, including the classic Carry-on and Bigger Carry-on, as well as expandable luggage and suitcases with exterior pockets. The Carry-on with Pocket, for example, which is made with a durable hard shell with a flexible nylon pocket on the outside where you can securely store essentials while keeping them within reach, is on sale for $178 (that's a discount of $77). For shorter or overnight trips, check out the leather Everywhere Bag (on sale for $147), a stylish duffel with a spacious main compartment, 15-inch laptop pocket, and removable, adjustable shoulder strap.
Bags for commuting and everyday use are also discounted, including the Latitude and Longitude Totes, both of which are 40 percent off. Each tote is made from sleek leather, can accommodate a laptop, and features a luggage sleeve that allows you to secure the bag on top of a rolling suitcase.
Keep reading for the best deals from Away's Black Friday sale, all of which you can shop right now. Just be sure to snag these deals before the sale ends on November 29.
The Carry-on
To buy: awaytravel.com, from $191 (originally from $225)
The Carry-on with Pocket
To buy: awaytravel.com, from $178 (originally from $255)
The Everywhere Bag in Leather
To buy: awaytravel.com, $147 (originally $245)
The Latitude Tote
The Longitude Tote
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.