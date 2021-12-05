This French Beauty Brand's Hydrating Lip Cream Is a Must for Winter
Whether you'll soon be boarding a long-haul flight to a cold-weather destination or braving chillier temperatures at home this winter, moisturizing skincare products are essential. Avène is a French brand that's beloved by shoppers and celebrities (Liv Tyler loves one of its facial moisturizers), and for good reason. Now that winter is upon us, there's no better time to add an extra dose of hydration to your skincare routine, especially when it comes to lip care. The brand has several lip products, including a hydrating lip cream that will surely become an essential for both everyday use and long travel days.
Avène's Cicalfate Lips Restorative Lip Cream is designed to hydrate lips for everyday care, as well as soothe dry and cracked skin. It has a silky texture that goes on easily and absorbs quickly, so it'll feel comfortable on your lips no matter when you apply it. For example, shoppers mention that they love using this lip cream both before bed and while on the go. Ingredients like sucralfate, zinc sulfate, zinc oxide, and thermal spring water lock in moisture immediately and keep lips hydrated for up to six hours.
To buy: aveneusa.com, $18
Shoppers rave about this lip cream, complimenting its smooth feel on the lips and soothing effects. And according to the brand, 93 percent of users saw visible improvement in two days. "[It's the] best [product] I've tried to relieve dry, chapped lips," one reviewer wrote. "The cream goes on smoothly and absorbs quickly. I use [it] every night before bed and no more dry lips the next morning!"
Another shopper emphasized how well this product works in the winter. "My lips have been hurting and cracking and peeling all day from dry New England winter air and heaters, and this was an instant fix," they wrote. "Now my lips feel soft, supple, and pain-free."
If you're looking for a hydrating lip treatment that you can enjoy all winter long, you'll want to check out this pick from Avène. And while you're shopping, don't miss out on more of the brand's French beauty essentials that will make great additions to your everyday and travel skincare routines.
