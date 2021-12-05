This French Beauty Brand's Hydrating Lip Cream Is a Must for Winter

Whether you'll soon be boarding a long-haul flight to a cold-weather destination or braving chillier temperatures at home this winter, moisturizing skincare products are essential. Avène is a French brand that's beloved by shoppers and celebrities (Liv Tyler loves one of its facial moisturizers), and for good reason. Now that winter is upon us, there's no better time to add an extra dose of hydration to your skincare routine, especially when it comes to lip care. The brand has several lip products, including a hydrating lip cream that will surely become an essential for both everyday use and long travel days.