This Portable Charger Fits on a Keychain — and It's a Travel Lifesaver

We've all run into the unfortunate problem at some point of accidentally letting our phone run out of battery while traveling and getting stuck without a charger. And since our phones are now our main points of communication, as well as maps, entertainment devices, and even our wallets, it's crucial that we always have enough battery to get through the day. Luckily, there are more portable chargers on the market now than ever before.

However, if you're looking for a charger that will power up your tech without taking up virtually any space in your carry-on bag, the Atom XS 3-hour Emergency Charger is just the compact, convenient device you've been looking for.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $40

The small round device fits comfortably on a keychain or in your pocket, so you can always keep this charger with you in case of a sudden phone battery drop. The charger will provide you with over three hours of battery life, allowing you more than enough time to finish your travels for the day and get back to an outlet. It is available with a Lightning Connecter on Nordstrom's site, but you can also buy the charger with a Micro-USB or USB-C tip through the brand directly.

Whether you're heading out on a day trip in a new city or have a long airport day in front of you, this portable charger is a travel essential.

