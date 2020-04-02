These Coffee Accessories Will Turn Your Kitchen Into Your Favorite Cafe
If you've been stuck at home recently, a perfectly-brewed cappuccino from your favorite coffee shop is probably just one of the many things you miss about going outside. Luckily, there are plenty of supplies you can order online to help create your very own coffee bar right at home.
From stylish mug sets to milk frothers, we've rounded up the best coffee accessories that will help you bring your favorite cafe home. Keep reading for our top picks.
Airscape Ceramic Canisters
Your favorite coffee and teas will stay fresher when they're out of the sun and sealed in airtight containers. These sleek canisters will lock in flavor and freshness while looking stylish on your counter.
To buy: food52.com, from $26
Anthropologie Levi Mugs
A set of matching mugs will instantly make you feel like you're in your favorite coffee shop. These rustic mugs made from glazed stoneware are unique and modern yet simple enough to go with any kitchen.
To buy: anthropologie.com, $48 for set of four
Chemex 6-cup Pour Over Coffee Maker
If you order a pour over coffee at your favorite cafe, there's no reason you can't try your hand at making one at home. This glass Chemex coffee maker lets you to control how strong your coffee is, allowing you to make your perfect brew.
To buy: bedbathandbeyond.com, $44
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-over Kettle
No kitchen is complete without a stylish kettle. Luckily, this electric version comes in four finishes, so whether you prefer matte black or metallic copper, you can find one to fit your style.
To buy: food52.com, from $149
Aerolatte Handheld Milk Frother
This handheld milk frother will help you make delicious cappuccinos or whipped hot chocolate in just seconds.
To buy: williamssonoma.com, $20
Bodum Caffettiera 8 Cup French Press
Bring your favorite coffee drinks home with a classic French press. This version also comes with two glass mugs that will make you feel like you're at a cafe.
To buy: target.com, $25
Anthropologie Palette Teaspoons
Bring some color to your kitchen while you stir your coffee with these pastel spoons, made from brass and enamel.
To buy: anthropologie.com, $32 for set of four
Nespresso Aeroccino 3 Frother
Just press a button and prepare hot or cold milk for a latte or cappuccino right at home with this milk frother.
To buy: target.com, $98
