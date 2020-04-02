These Coffee Accessories Will Turn Your Kitchen Into Your Favorite Cafe

By Madeline Diamond
April 02, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Courtesy of Retailers as Credited

If you've been stuck at home recently, a perfectly-brewed cappuccino from your favorite coffee shop is probably just one of the many things you miss about going outside. Luckily, there are plenty of supplies you can order online to help create your very own coffee bar right at home.

Related: More at-home entertainment 

From stylish mug sets to milk frothers, we've rounded up the best coffee accessories that will help you bring your favorite cafe home. Keep reading for our top picks. 

 

Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Airscape Ceramic Canisters

Credit: Courtesy of Food52

Your favorite coffee and teas will stay fresher when they're out of the sun and sealed in airtight containers. These sleek canisters will lock in flavor and freshness while looking stylish on your counter.

To buy: food52.com, from $26

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Anthropologie Levi Mugs

Credit: Courtesy of Anthropologie

A set of matching mugs will instantly make you feel like you're in your favorite coffee shop. These rustic mugs made from glazed stoneware are unique and modern yet simple enough to go with any kitchen.

To buy: anthropologie.com, $48 for set of four

3 of 8

Chemex 6-cup Pour Over Coffee Maker

Credit: Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond

If you order a pour over coffee at your favorite cafe, there's no reason you can't try your hand at making one at home. This glass Chemex coffee maker lets you to control how strong your coffee is, allowing you to make your perfect brew. 

To buy: bedbathandbeyond.com, $44

Advertisement

4 of 8

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-over Kettle

Credit: Courtesy of Food52

No kitchen is complete without a stylish kettle. Luckily, this electric version comes in four finishes, so whether you prefer matte black or metallic copper, you can find one to fit your style. 

To buy: food52.com, from $149

5 of 8

Aerolatte Handheld Milk Frother

Credit: Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

This handheld milk frother will help you make delicious cappuccinos or whipped hot chocolate in just seconds. 

To buy: williamssonoma.com, $20

6 of 8

Bodum Caffettiera 8 Cup French Press

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Bring your favorite coffee drinks home with a classic French press. This version also comes with two glass mugs that will make you feel like you're at a cafe. 

To buy: target.com, $25

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Anthropologie Palette Teaspoons

Credit: Courtesy of Anthropologie

Bring some color to your kitchen while you stir your coffee with these pastel spoons, made from brass and enamel.

To buy: anthropologie.com, $32 for set of four

8 of 8

Nespresso Aeroccino 3 Frother

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Just press a button and prepare hot or cold milk for a latte or cappuccino right at home with this milk frother.

To buy: target.com, $98

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Madeline Diamond