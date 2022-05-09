People Love How This Airy, Summer Button-down Goes With Everything
A classic button-down shirt is one of those pieces that instantly make you look effortlessly chic and polished while still allowing you to feel comfortable. These sophisticated tops look good year-round, but certain styles can feel more constricting and too warm during the summer months. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found the perfect solution with the Astylish Button-Down Shirt.
The popular blouse has the same stylish look and feel as a normal crisp cotton button-up, but it's made from a lightweight polyester/spandex blend material that will keep you cool on even the hottest days. Along with being both comfortable and flattering, the simple button-up has gained popularity for being incredibly soft and airy. "I wore it in the heat and was not too stuffy, [and it has a] nice breathable fabric with a little stretch," wrote one shopper.
Reviewers also love how versatile the shirt is and how many different ways there are to style it. One who called it the "perfect summer weight" said it "can be tied at [the] waist, tucked in, or worn loose." Another said the top "goes well with pants, skirts, and jeans." And if you go a size or two up, you can even wear it as a swim coverup at the beach or pool.
Its airy design and versatility make it a "great travel shirt," according to reviewers. "Comfy, cool, not clingy, and doesn't wrinkle," wrote one shopper before adding "I always get compliments wearing it." Another who wore it on vacation called it "a nice-fitting and good-looking top."
There are 19 styles to choose from ranging from simple solids to trendy color block options to fun floral printed designs. Just be aware that since the button-down is made from such a lightweight material, customers say certain colors can be slightly see-through "but not [so much] that you have to wear anything under it."
Sizes range from small to XXL, and the sleek wardrobe essential is actually affordable at just $28. Buy the breathable button-down today and enjoy wearing it all summer long.
