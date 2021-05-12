This Black Women-owned Brand Makes Some of the Most Unique Travel Accessories Out There 

With the world slowly starting to open up again, the brand's latest collection is designed with effortless mobility in mind, giving "hope for the possibilities of travel and exploration." The Passport Bolo (ashya.co, $225), which has been out of stock since last year, is back, along with the designers' newest addition, the Bolo Bag (ashya.co, $375). The multifunctional Bolo styles are unisex and are available in new colorways as well. Another standout piece from the new collection is the Shema Slingback Bag (ashya.co, $1,295). The Slingback is a crossbody-backpack hybrid that can be worn in multiple ways, as with all of Ashya's other pieces. The bag can be slung across the body, hoisted over the shoulder, or even converted into a handheld bag carried by the circular top handle. Both Annece and Cimone agree that this style is an easy favorite and a main attraction to many customers who visit the store.