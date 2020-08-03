Meet Ashya: A Black Women-owned Brand That Makes Some of the Most Unique Travel Accessories on the Market

Here at Travel + Leisure, we're always on the hunt for the latest in stylish and functional travel accessories, from lightweight luggage to sleek silk eye masks. It's often the smallest of details that make these products stand out, especially the ones we trust to hold our passports, travel documents, and other travel essentials. And while it might be some time before we're strolling the streets of Paris or Tokyo with a chic leather crossbody in tow, Ashya is one brand whose unique accessories are making us oh-so-excited to travel again, whenever that may be.

We spoke with cofounders Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece about the inspiration behind the brand, and what it is about travel accessories that excites them as designers. A Black women-owned brand, Ashya encourages minimalism through its purposeful designs that exist at the intersection of luxury and utilitarianism. And while they launched the label in 2017, their initial inspiration came a couple of years earlier while traveling the southern coast of India with belt bags.

Belt bags have often been a staple for adventurers and the free-spirited. This is us, yet we intended on entering the contemporary design space with an elevated take on the style that would represent our taste level and lifestyles. - Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece

Over the past three years, they have built their brand around minimalist, gender-neutral leather accessories that provide plenty of function, especially for travelers, without ever compromising style. Keep reading for two of our favorite Ashya travel bags.

Palmetto Bag

Image zoom Courtesy of ASHYA

The Palmetto exemplifies what Ashya does best — it's an adjustable belt bag made from Italian leather with 14K gold plated hardware. The belt is removable, so you can wear the bag around your waist, as a crossbody, or simply carry it as a pouch.

It's the perfect size for carrying travel essentials, which is something that Cimone and Annece value as designers. "We hope the leather accessories that we design encourage minimalism — a lifestyle that we live by — making sure essential everyday items such as passports, keys, phones, lipstick, and credit cards can be easily and safely held."

Passport Bolo

Image zoom Courtesy of ASHYA

The Passport Bolo is one of Ashya's staple pieces, and it is so chic that it begs the question: Why would you store your travel documents in anything else when you can use this stylish leather accessory? It's made from vegetable-tanned Italian leather and 14K gold plated hardware. Whether you opt for the brown leather with coral stitching, black with cobalt, or green-on-green color, there's no doubt you'll be traveling in style. And what makes this bag particularly convenient for travel is just how many ways you can wear it — across your body, around your neck, or around your waist, depending on your preference.