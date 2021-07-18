I Run an Airbnb, and This Under-$300 Memory Foam Mattress Is a Hit With Guests
After years of living in New York City, my husband and I finally fulfilled a longtime dream — we moved to a small coastal town and started running an Airbnb from our home. Aside from the general culture shock (what do you mean the grocery store closes at 8 p.m.?), we realized that we had another challenge on our hands: buying mattresses for our guests.
Unless you don't mind a lumpy night's sleep, mattresses tend to be expensive. But when you're buying several at a time, keeping it cost-effective is more essential than ever. Luckily, we knew just which one to get. The Signature Design by Ashley Chime Memory Foam Mattress is not only extremely comfortable, but with a price starting under $300, it's not going to break the bank, either — at least not compared to similar models. Plus, it's available on Amazon.
Layers of memory foam strike just the right balance between soft and firm, while activated charcoal and green tea-infused materials (yes, really) help cut down on odors. We bought one for our own bed several years ago and it still looks, feels, and smells brand new.
To buy: amazon.com; from $290
Best of all, our Airbnb guests love it, too! We ordered two more of these mattresses to furnish the bedrooms and have received almost exclusively five-star reviews from guests since we started hosting last fall. I have to imagine these raves are in part thanks to the adaptable memory foam mattresses that suit a variety of sleep styles. After all, good sleep is a major part of the getaway experience.
Versatility is a major selling point with this mattress, too. Thanks to the lack of bumpy stitches and uncomfortable springs, the mattress is comfortable whether you sleep on your side, back, stomach, or (like me) some combination of all three. It comes in sizes twin, full, queen, king, and California king, with options for 8-, 10-, or 12-inch thickness to fit just about any bed frame. The mattress is pretty much good to go as soon as you take it out of the box and remove the plastic, taking only a few minutes to expand.
Don't just take my word for it — over 26,000 Amazon shoppers have given it rave reviews. "Seriously I have nothing bad to say about this bed," says one customer. "Arrived earlier than expected, easy to set up, expanded right away and it feels amazing! Slept so comfortable! If you're considering this bed... just do it! You will not regret it!!!"
Another writes, "Very comfy. I'm 5'4" 152 lbs and my husband is 5'11" 207 lbs and we both suffered from horrible back pain caused by our previous mattress. Since we got this mattress, over 3 months ago, we have been PAIN free! I wake up [feeling] rested which is a relief since I work nights and desperately need my sleep. So glad that I took the chance and bought this mattress. It's really good quality and I feel it will last a long time."
While many reviewers describe this mattress as "firm," it's certainly not hard or stiff. My husband and I both get a consistently pleasant night's sleep with minimal tossing and turning, plus we've had no complaints from the dozens of people who have cycled through our Airbnb so far.
If you want to sleep like you're on vacation every night of the week, purchase the Signature Design by Ashley Chime Memory Foam Mattress on Amazon.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.