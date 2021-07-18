I Run an Airbnb, and This Under-$300 Memory Foam Mattress Is a Hit With Guests

Versatility is a major selling point with this mattress, too. Thanks to the lack of bumpy stitches and uncomfortable springs, the mattress is comfortable whether you sleep on your side, back, stomach, or (like me) some combination of all three. It comes in sizes twin, full, queen, king, and California king, with options for 8-, 10-, or 12-inch thickness to fit just about any bed frame. The mattress is pretty much good to go as soon as you take it out of the box and remove the plastic, taking only a few minutes to expand.