The 'Perfect' Fall Rain Jacket Does Exist, and It's on Sale for $40 on Amazon
For many travelers, a solid rain jacket is essential to going out and about wherever they are. Made from an ultra-lightweight water-resistant fabric with a smooth, matte finish, the Arthas Women's Rain Jacket is a top contender, if not the "perfect" functional and stylish rain jacket. Available on Amazon, it's currently on sale for just $40.
Whether commuting to the office in a drizzle or getting stuck in a downpour in an unfamiliar city, this jacket is made to withstand the elements — and look good while doing it. Earning thousands of five-star ratings, the coat has a modern, streamlined exterior and a soft mesh lining to provide a comfortable, breathable, and fully waterproof experience for the wearer.
That's exactly what it delivered for this shopper, who bought the coat for a trip to Ireland. "It was the perfect weight on cool days (and sometimes layered with a sweater) and nice for rain," they wrote. "It looks really cute with the cuffs rolled back to reveal the striped lining!" Pair it with your favorite fall sweater for an easy everyday outfit this season.
When picking out your size, note that some shoppers recommend sizing up for the best fit. "I would say they run maybe one size smaller than normal USA sizes," one reviewer said. "It is an amazing item to wear as a top layer as protection from rain or wind, but keep in mind it is thin and lightweight so not meant to keep you cozy and warm. I absolutely love it!"
The coat also features a detachable hood to keep the rain off of your face, an adjustable waist for a cinched fit, and large front pockets that snap closed. With six colors to choose from, including neutrals like black and olive and your classic raincoat yellow, the jacket truly does complement a range of shoppers.
"The jacket is very light, soft and comfortable. It's beautiful, elegant and fashionable," another shopper wrote. "I wore it on my recent beach trip over the weekend and it lives up to its claims as wind and waterproof. The outer jacket quality really keeps out the water, doesn't give me a wet or damp sensation. It's become my favorite jacket to wear when I'm traveling with friends. A very fashionable and reasonable price and I'd recommend it to anyone looking for a new style!"
If you need a rain jacket for fall, shop the Arthas raincoat on Amazon below before this sale ends.