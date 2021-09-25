The 'Perfect' Fall Rain Jacket Does Exist, and It's on Sale for $40 on Amazon

"The jacket is very light, soft and comfortable. It's beautiful, elegant and fashionable," another shopper wrote. "I wore it on my recent beach trip over the weekend and it lives up to its claims as wind and waterproof. The outer jacket quality really keeps out the water, doesn't give me a wet or damp sensation. It's become my favorite jacket to wear when I'm traveling with friends. A very fashionable and reasonable price and I'd recommend it to anyone looking for a new style!"