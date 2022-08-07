Vacationers Are Calling These the 'Perfect Traveling Pants' — and They're Only $21 at Amazon

There are a whopping 45 styles to choose from.

By
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart is a senior e-commerce writer and strategist on Dotdash Meredith’s news and deals travel team. Her reviews of products across the fashion, beauty, home, and travel spaces have appeared on TravelandLeisure.com, InStyle.com, People.com, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Travel Pants
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Figuring out what to wear on travel days can be difficult — especially when it comes to finding the right pair of travel pants. You'll want to find an option that bridges the gap between feeling and looking good. And thankfully, Amazon shoppers have discovered the Arolina Stretchy Wide-Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants, which one reviewer loves because they "feel like yoga pants but look professional."

While the pants pull on like your favorite leggings or sweatpants, they have two faux back pockets to make them look more polished and pulled together. The wide waistband will stay put as you move around, so you don't have to constantly adjust the pants, and the wide-leg silhouette looks good on all shapes and sizes.

Shoppers say the comfy bottoms are the "perfect traveling pants" because you can roll them up and throw them in your suitcase without worrying about them getting wrinkled. "These are [made with] totally wrinkle-free material, and I got so many compliments on them," one said. Others say this functionality makes them great for wearing to work too. One wedding photographer wrote, "I need to be able to move and look nice, and these are perfect. The material moves with me [and] doesn't wrinkle or bunch throughout the day."

Travel Pants
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $21

Customers also can't stop raving about how easy the bottoms are to wear for both dressy and casual occasions. "The length is perfect for flat sandals or a heel," one noted, before adding, "They don't look casual to me, the material looks great dressed up or down and washes well." Another wrote, "They are very versatile, can be dressed up with a nice blouse and heels, or dressed down with a t-shirt or tank top and sandals [or] flip-flops."

Travel Pants
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $21

The travel-ready pants range in size from small to 3XL, and there are a whopping 45 different styles available. You can choose from simple solids, classic stripes and polka dots, cool tie-dye prints, or funky paisley patterns. And did we mention they are actually affordable?

The best-selling bottoms are only $21 a pair, so you can stock up on multiple styles without breaking the bank. This will definitely come in handy, because owners say the pants are so comfortable and flattering, "once you buy a pair, you will want them in every color."

Travel Pants
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $21

