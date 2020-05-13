Welcome to Out of Office, a series where we ask the experts about the items they never travel without. This time, we spoke with Ariel Kaye, founder and CEO of stylish bedding and decor brand Parachute.

While there's nothing like arriving in a new city or tropical destination, packing all your favorite outfits and travel essentials can be almost equally as fun — if you have a suitcase full of products you love, that is. For this edition of Out of Office, we decided to ask Ariel Kaye, founder and CEO of Parachute Home, about her home and travel must-haves in the hopes of making future travel a little easier for the rest of us.

Kaye, always a design enthusiast, founded Parachute in 2014, after noticing the gap in the market for a home brand that was high-quality, affordable, and easy to shop. Today, Parachute is known for its impressively soft bedding and bath products that will brighten up your home, and maybe even make you feel like you're staying in a luxury hotel suite.

It might be a while before we are traveling again, but there's no harm in daydreaming about our favorite destinations, and even starting to plan future travel. For Kaye, travel has always been important, and right now, she's looking ahead to future trips, whenever that may be. "I love to travel and miss the ability to explore new places, experience beautiful hotels, and taste authentic regional cuisine," she said. "My family was planning to be in Mexico to celebrate my mom's 70th birthday the week social distancing started. Needless to say, we never made our trip. I hope that we can travel to Cabo again soon and toast to my mom with a proper margarita — she deserves it."

Keep reading for Ariel Kaye's travel and home must-haves.

Paravel Main Line Duffle

"I think one of my first outings will be a road trip to test the water with traveling. The Paravel Duffel is the perfect size to keep me organized and doesn't take up too much space in the car."

Christy Dawn Dresses

Woman wearing long floral dress Credit: Courtesy of Christy Dawn

"I love a long, flowing dress at home or while away. I look forward to trying on this Christy Dawn dress when the store reopens. It's just up the street from my house."

To buy: christydawn.com, $248 (this style is sold out, but you can shop more Christy Dawn dresses here)

Parachute Scented Candle

White home candle Credit: Courtesy of Parachute Home

"A candle is a travel essential, as it can create ambience and help you relax in a hotel room or act as a great hostess gift if you are traveling to visit family and friends."

True Botanicals Renew Nutrient Face Mist

Bottle of facial mist Credit: Courtesy of True Botanicals

"This mist is ultra-hydrating and helps me feel refreshed while on the road. It's great to spray while on a flight to keep my skin feeling moist, or before bed so that I wake up feeling fresh. Plus, I like supporting this growing business that puts a priority on sustainable, healthy products."

Hatch Rest Sound Machine

White noise machine and iPhone Credit: Courtesy of Hatch

"When traveling with my 15-month-old daughter, I never leave home without her noise machine. It's incredibly soothing and helps her fall asleep quickly. I couldn't recommend it more."

Parachute Merino Travel Kit

Dark grey striped scarf and eye mask Credit: Courtesy of Parachute Home

"I always travel with my merino travel kit, which includes a cozy throw and eye mask that are sure to help me sleep for the first time away from my bed. The travel kit is soft, small in size, and always reminds me of home."

Audible

"I never leave home without my Audible account loaded with lots of books. I love to listen on the plane or in between meetings to relax. While I love the art of reading a physical book, audiobooks are amazing for travel."