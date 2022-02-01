Amazon Shoppers Love These Waterproof, Windproof Bib Snow Pants — and They're on Sale Right Now
Whether you're packing for a ski trip or prefer to enjoy the winter weather closer to home, a good pair of snow pants is a must-have. Bib-style overalls are a surefire pick when it comes to snow-proof outerwear since they're warm, durable, and offer plenty of coverage. The top-selling pair on Amazon is stylish, functional, and some styles and sizes are on sale for as little as $35 right now, so it's the perfect time to shop.
The Arctix Women's Essential Insulated Bib Overalls are made from ultra-durable nylon that's both waterproof and windproof, making them a great option for all kinds of outdoor activities. They feature a zippered closure that makes them easy to take on and off, as well as zippers around the ankles to fit comfortably with snow and ski boots. Another helpful feature is built-in boot gaiters that help keep snow and moisture out and lock in heat around your feet. The pants have ThermaTech insulation, so in addition to keeping you dry on the outside, they'll also keep you warm from the inside out.
The overalls are available in 11 colors, including basics like black and white, as well as bolder options, such as bright purple and royal blue, which will be sure to make you stand out on the slopes. They run in sizes XS to 4XL, with short and tall options, and a size chart from the brand will help you find the right fit.
To buy: amazon.com, from $39 (originally $52)
To buy: amazon.com, from $45 (originally $60)
To buy: amazon.com, $50
Amazon shoppers love these overalls, giving them more than 22,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer raved about how well they performed on a recent cold-weather trip. "These were the best! I wore them on vacation in Alaska this past weekend," they wrote. "The temperature got down to 1 degree and these kept me dry and warm."
Another reviewer emphasized that the overalls are a great pick for skiing. "Purchased these for a ski trip to the Catskills, [and they are] so adorable and comfortable," they wrote. "I was able to easily move in them and they have just the right amount of support. I like that they weren't too loose or baggy on the bottom, [and] they have zippers on the bottom if you need to make the legs wider for boots," they continued.
If you're looking for a pair of durable, warm bib overalls to wear on your next ski trip or outdoor adventure, be sure to check out this pair from Arctix.
