Amazon Shoppers Love These Waterproof, Windproof Bib Snow Pants — and They're on Sale Right Now 

The Arctix Women's Essential Insulated Bib Overalls are made from ultra-durable nylon that's both waterproof and windproof, making them a great option for all kinds of outdoor activities. They feature a zippered closure that makes them easy to take on and off, as well as zippers around the ankles to fit comfortably with snow and ski boots. Another helpful feature is built-in boot gaiters that help keep snow and moisture out and lock in heat around your feet. The pants have ThermaTech insulation, so in addition to keeping you dry on the outside, they'll also keep you warm from the inside out.