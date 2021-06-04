Amazon Shoppers Are Raving About This 4-in-1 Pool Float — and It’s Just $15
Whether you're headed to the pool, lake, ocean, or any other body of water this summer, a comfortable, versatile float is a must. If you love reading from the water or simply lounging while catching some rays, we found a pool float that you'll want to enjoy all summer long.
The Aqua 4-in-1 Monterey Inflatable Pool Float is Amazon's choice in the adult pool float category, and it's no surprise why. It's quick and easy to inflate, comfortable to lounge in for hours at a time, and affordable, coming in at just $15. The float has two inflatable pillows and a mesh fabric in the middle that contours to your body and suspends you in the water. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors and patterns, as well as a version that can fit two people.
And no matter your preferences in the pool, you can opt to use this float as a hammock, lounge chair, drifter, or exercise saddle for water aerobics, allowing you to find the perfect setup.
To buy: Aqua 4-in-1 Monterey Inflatable Pool Float, amazon.com, $15
Amazon shoppers love this pool float, as evidenced by over 27,000 five-star reviews. "This float is exactly what it claims to be. We bought [four] to take on vacation with us because they were compact and inexpensive and we planned on leaving them behind when we came home. They were very comfortable and so easy to pack that we decided to bring them home to use in our home pool. So far, they have been very durable as well. I actually prefer these to the $200+ foam floats we have," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper emphasized the value of these pool floats. "You can't beat these for the price. They are easy to inflate and surprisingly very comfortable to lounge on."
