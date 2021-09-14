Apple's AirTag Personal Trackers Will Save You From Losing Your Valuables While Traveling

If you're the type of person who always seems to misplace your keys or wallet, someone in your life has probably recommended that you invest in a personal tracker. There are a few options on the market, like the popular Tile trackers, although more recently, Apple launched its own version called the AirTag that is sleek, easy to use, and compatible with Apple devices. Plus, the AirTag tracker has garnered thousands of positive ratings on Amazon, with many reviewers emphasizing how convenient it is to keep track of valuables during travel.