You Can Shop Apple's AirPods Max on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

The AirPods Max are sleek, stylish, and impressively high-tech, with features like active noise cancellation, transparency mode so you can choose how much background noise you hear, and spatial audio that provides theater-like surround sound. The battery life allows for up to 20 hours of listening or talk time, and you can add one and a half hours with just five minutes of charge time. And in addition to excellent sound quality, the headphones are also comfortable to wear, with memory foam ear cushions, a knit mesh canopy, and an adjustable fit.