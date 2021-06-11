You Can Shop Apple's AirPods Max on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day may still be over a week away, but that doesn't mean you can't start shopping deals right now. Select Apple products, for example, are already on sale ahead of the big day. So if you're looking for a tech update for yourself or as a gift (say, for Father's Day), head over to Amazon and shop best-sellers like the AirPods Max, the popular noise-canceling headphones that are the latest to join Apple's audio lineup.
The AirPods Max are sleek, stylish, and impressively high-tech, with features like active noise cancellation, transparency mode so you can choose how much background noise you hear, and spatial audio that provides theater-like surround sound. The battery life allows for up to 20 hours of listening or talk time, and you can add one and a half hours with just five minutes of charge time. And in addition to excellent sound quality, the headphones are also comfortable to wear, with memory foam ear cushions, a knit mesh canopy, and an adjustable fit.
They're available in five colors, although the silver and sky blue colorways are currently on sale, while green, pink, and gray are full price.
To buy: amazon.com, $499 (originally $549)
Amazon shoppers rave about these headphones, giving them an average 4.5-star rating. "The sound is fantastic across all genres of music," one reviewer wrote. "They project a wide soundstage and just the right amount of bass. I can listen to these for hours with great comfort and without my ears becoming sweaty. These premium headphones live up to the premium price."
Another shopper said the "noise cancellation [is] absolutely top tier."
