This Is Your Last Chance to Get the Apple AirPods Pro at the Lowest Price They've Been All Year

After a whirlwind two days of sales, there are only a few hours left of Amazon Prime Day 2022. That means it's your last chance to score the travel-ready products you've had your eye on while they are still majorly marked down. And one of the best deals that's still happening now is on the Apple AirPods Pro.

If you aren't one of the 73,000 Amazon shoppers who already own and rave about these popular earbuds, now is the time to buy them. They are at the lowest price they've been all year long — but only until midnight PT tonight. Each pair of the AirPods Pro comes with three different-sized silicone tips, so you can easily find a comfortable fit.

Not only are the earbuds sweat- and water-resistant, but they will provide up to 4.5 hours of listening time on a single charge from their MagSafe charging case or up to 24 hours of listening time before you have to recharge the case. The earbuds have active noise cancellation, so you can listen to your favorite music and podcasts with no interruptions, but they also have a transparency mode that you can use when you want to be aware of your surroundings.

Shoppers love that you can connect to Siri with the earbuds, which allows you to take phone calls, listen to texts, adjust the volume, and more. "The sound quality is amazing whether you are listening to music or on a call," one customer wrote. "I used these traveling a few times to block all the airplane noise. I couldn't believe the noise canceling feature worked so well," another said.

These high-tech earbuds will normally cost you $249, but they are on sale for just $170 for a few more hours. If you'd rather stick with the basic model of AirPods, those are discounted as well for $165. And if you're looking to really splurge, check out the AirPods Max headphones, which are on sale for $449, down from $545.

There are a ton of other Apple products still marked down too, including the Apple iPad Air, the Apple MacBook Pro, and the Apple Watch SE, so you have a little while longer to scoop up these big-ticket items for a fraction of their original price. Just be sure to add them to your cart before the deals end at midnight PT.

