This Anti-fog Spray Is the Secret to Clear Vision While Wearing a Mask

Keep your glasses crystal-clear while wearing a mask with this one simple product that's become a hack for teachers, medical professionals, and every other eyeglass-wearer in-between. Anti-fog spray has become a best-selling Amazon product, not only for it's usefulness in preventing shower fog on your bathroom mirror or keeping you safe while driving in the winter and wetter months, but for its ability to keep eyeglasses clear during hours of mask-wearing.
Optix Anti-fog Spray has over 9,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, many from eyeglass wearers who have used the spray to solve their issue of foggy lenses while wearing a mask. Made from natural and hypoallergenic ingredients, the spray is perfectly safe for use on accessories that will go near your eyes or on your skin.
One reviewer, "a physician...on the hospital floors and in a respiratory clinic during the COVID-19 crisis" who wears "protective glasses, goggles, and face shields day-to-day to minimize the risk of infection" swears by the Optix Anti-fog Spray. "This product is excellent for minimizing fog accumulation even with high moisture situations and prolonged wear. I have since purchased two more bottles for use at our clinic, on the hospital floor, and at home as well."
The same reviewer notes that it's "essential that you follow the instructions with respect to applying the product." After spraying directly onto the glass of your glasses, use a soft cloth to buff the product in in circular motions to evenly coat the surface. Simply continue buffing until dry then wipe with a clean cloth for fog-free lenses.
To buy: amazon.com, $11
Kendall Cornish is an e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure. You can follow her on Instagram at @kendall.cornish — her DMs are open to all things fashion, food, and beauty.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.