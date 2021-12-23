Amazon Shoppers Say This Turtleneck Is 'Comfier Than Cashmere' — and Prices Start at $17
You can never have enough cozy sweaters in your closet, and thousands of Amazon shoppers have found an option that you're definitely going to want to add to your rotation this winter. A number one best-selller on Amazon, the Anrabess Turtleneck is not only super warm and flattering, but one reviewer even said it's"comfier than cashmere."
Along with a high cowl neck, it also features batwing sleeves and an asymmetric hemline. The slouchy sweater is made from a viscose and nylon blend material that's super soft against the skin, and customers say the turtleneck is lightweight enough to layer underneath a coat or over a t-shirt or tank top.
There are 32 different styles to choose from, ranging from plain solids to classic stripes to chic colorblock designs, so you're sure to find an option or two that suits your taste. Even better, the simple turtleneck is super versatile, making it a travel style essential.
Based on the photos that numerous shoppers uploaded in the reviews section, the top will be easy to mix and match with practically everything you have packed in your suitcase. You can dress it up with a mini skirt and heels for a night out, or keep things casual with leggings and sneakers while sightseeing. It's also a great piece for staying warm on chilly flights and train rides.
"This is a perfect sweater that is both cozy and attractive," said one owner who titled their review "comfiest sweater I own." They continued: " I travel a lot, and this will be my go-to sweater from here on out. I will probably get another color as well. Totally worth it!"
"My absolute favorite," wrote another. "I love it so much I bought it in four different colors! I got so many compliments. Perfect with leggings and so warm and cozy. A must-have."
While the winter sweater is designed to be slouchy and oversized, some customers recommend sizing down if you prefer a tighter fit. What's more, prices start at just $17 (depending on which color and size you choose), so you can shop more than one option without spending a ton of money. This fun colorblocked style, in particular, is a whopping 69 percent off its usual price in select sizes right now.
No matter which one you go with, you're definitely going to want to have this multipurpose turtleneck sweater packed for your next trip.