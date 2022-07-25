People Are Calling This Flattering Jumpsuit an 'Absolute Must-have' for Summer — and It's Only $34 Today

While jeans are a closet staple, they're not exactly the most summer-friendly bottoms to wear with their heavy and rigid construction. If you've been struggling to put together stylish, warm-weather outfits that are breathable and comfortable, Amazon shoppers have found the ultimate solution in the Anrabess One-Shoulder Jumpsuit, which just went on sale for up to 36 percent off.

The popular wide-leg jumpsuit features an airy and fashionable silhouette that makes it ideal for any summer outing, ranging from beach days and brunch alfresco with friends to date-night dinners and even weddings — with the right footwear and accessories. Right now, you can get one for as little as $34 in select colors and sizes.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $53)

Made of a rayon-linen blend, the Anrabess One-Shoulder Jumpsuit delivers a lightweight, linen-like feel that breathes ″nicely on a hot day,″ according to shoppers. In fact, some reviewers noted that it actually had a cooling effect, which was a pleasant surprise after wearing it in the summer heat. The fabric combined with its relaxed and flowy, wide-leg fit promotes airflow and breathability for all-day comfort.

To make it easy to dress up or down, the jumpsuit boasts a one-shoulder neckline that features a dual-strap design, which can be adjusted for additional support. It also has sophisticated pleating at the front, a high-rise waistband, and the bodice is smocked in the back to allow for more movement and flexibility, further contributing to its comfort. And, did we mention that it has pockets?

Shoppers have their choice of 21 colors, which include classic shades such as white, black, navy, army green, gray, and beige, plus statement-making hues like rose pink, mustard yellow, red, deep purple, coral, and more. Sizes range from S to XL.

"This jumper is an absolute must-have," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "The stretchy panel in the back gives it a very fitted and flattering look." They also called it a "godsend" for having adjustable straps and for being easy "to dress up or dress down." Hence, why it's been called an ″Amazon win″ by shoppers.

Another shopper raved that the Anrabess Jumpsuit "literally fits like a glove" and shared that "the color is beautiful and the quality is surprisingly great." Chiming in, a third buyer said, "The shape is really flattering and super comfortable. The fabric is a good thickness and not sheer."

Vouching for its comfortability, an Amazon customer was happy to report that "it was perfect for 85-plus-degree Fahrenheit days, as it is flowy and breathes well." They also dubbed it as the "perfect jumpsuit" in their review after traveling with it to Europe: "Wore it twice during my trip to Spain (one of which was on the eight-hour flight home) and received many compliments." Echoing their review, another travel enthusiast added, "I bought another one for a trip to Mexico."

Tired of uncomfortable clothes weighing you down in the summer heat? Refresh your wardrobe with the Anrabess One-Shoulder Jumpsuit while it's on sale for up to 36 percent off at Amazon.