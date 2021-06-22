This Anker Portable Charger Is Also a Flashlight - and It's Over 30% Off for Amazon Prime Day

The Anker Powerhouse 100 charges devices up to 35% faster than the chargers they come with. Complete with a 45W USB-C port, two USB ports, and a 100W AC outlet, this accessory allows you to charge up to four devices at once without sacrificing power on any one of them. When fully charged itself, it has the capacity to power up a 2020 MacBook Air one and a half times and an iPhone 11 up to five times, while still having enough energy to charge even more.