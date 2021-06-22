This Anker Portable Charger Is Also a Flashlight - and It's Over 30% Off for Amazon Prime Day
If there's one thing that should be your best friend on every trip, it's a reliable, high-quality portable charger. Anker, a household name in charging devices and accessories, is one of our go-tos, and this particular model also acts as a flashlight, making it the perfect choice for anyone heading into the great outdoors - or who simply may need a way to efficiently sift through their underseat carry-on during a nighttime flight.
The Anker Powerhouse 100 charges devices up to 35% faster than the chargers they come with. Complete with a 45W USB-C port, two USB ports, and a 100W AC outlet, this accessory allows you to charge up to four devices at once without sacrificing power on any one of them. When fully charged itself, it has the capacity to power up a 2020 MacBook Air one and a half times and an iPhone 11 up to five times, while still having enough energy to charge even more.
The stable AC output, which uses a pure sine wave inverter, allows it to reduce the audible and electrical noise in your devices' fans. In other words, charging is not only quick and robust with the Anker Powerhouse 100, but it's also quiet, considering the work it's doing. Plus, the addition of the flashlight at the bottom of the charger is a beautiful bonus, especially for those on the go in uncontrollable environments.
Looking to work from a place where there may not be any outlets? This portable charger will keep all your necessary devices active for hours. For Amazon Prime Day, this do-it-all accessory is 31% off, but you'll have to act fast, as the sale event ends soon. After all, you'll be hard-pressed to come across a higher-functioning portable charger at such a deal.
To buy: amazon.com, $110 (originally $160)
