This Portable Charger Has Over 10,000 Five-star Reviews on Amazon — and It’s 30% Off for Prime Day
If you're always on the go, a portable charger is an absolute must. Whether you're planning a road trip or a weekend in the great outdoors, you'll want to make sure all your devices are charged for accessing maps, music, weather, and more. Anker is a customer-loved brand for charging products, including this USB-C External Battery Pack that's currently on sale for 30% off for Amazon Prime Day. But if you want to snag this deal, you'll have to act fast, since Prime Day ends tonight.
The Anker portable charger has an impressive battery capacity — it can hold more than five charges for the iPhone XS and almost five full charges for the Samsung Galaxy S10, for example. Plus, twin USB ports allow you to charge two devices at once. The charger is 0.7 inches thick and weighs less than a pound, so it's easy to store and take with you while on the move. In addition to the charger, your purchase includes a travel pouch, so you can be sure to keep it safe alongside your other essentials.
To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $43)
It's no secret that Amazon shoppers love this battery pack — it has over 10,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer mentioned how helpful it was on a hiking trip. "I purchased this product to charge my phone and any other items while out on a hiking trip. I was out four days and used my phone for pictures and video running the battery to less than 30 percent each day. I was able to charge my phone during the whole trip and still had four lights showing full power on the charger."
Another shopper raved about how powerful this charger is, even if it does take a while to recharge. "This is an excellent portable battery!! Compact, but not too small. It comes with a little mesh pouch for cushioning. Charging your phone/device is pretty fast, but charging the battery is fairly slow. Which is understandable as it holds a lot of charge!"
