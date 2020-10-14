This Portable Charger Has Over 10,000 Five-star Reviews on Amazon — and It’s 30% Off for Prime Day 

The Anker portable charger has an impressive battery capacity — it can hold more than five charges for the iPhone XS and almost five full charges for the Samsung Galaxy S10, for example. Plus, twin USB ports allow you to charge two devices at once. The charger is 0.7 inches thick and weighs less than a pound, so it's easy to store and take with you while on the move. In addition to the charger, your purchase includes a travel pouch, so you can be sure to keep it safe alongside your other essentials.