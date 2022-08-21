This 'Extremely Flattering' One-piece Is the First Swimsuit Shoppers Have Been Excited to Wear in Years

If you ask us, swimsuit shopping isn't exclusive to just one season. And with the summer months coming to a close, now's actually an ideal time to score impressive deals on popular bathing suits, especially if you're a fan of Andie Swim.

Right now, the Internet-famous, eco-friendly swimwear brand is having its end-of-season Now or Never Sale, giving shoppers the opportunity to enjoy 30 percent off sitewide with the code BYESUMMER — and yes, this includes the beloved and best-selling Amalfi One-Piece Swimsuit.

Courtesy of Andie

To buy: andieswim.com, $67 with code BYESUMMER (originally $95)

Hailed as the "perfect" bathing suit by shoppers, the Amalfi Swimsuit is available in three materials (classic compressive-lined flat, high-impact compressive ribbed, and textured eyelet) that each rank high in softness, durability, and comfort. With just the right amount of spandex, the one-piece bathing suit seamlessly moves with your body, whether you're catching a wave, practicing your breaststroke, or simply setting up your spot at the beach or pool.

The Amalfi One-Piece Bathing Suit is also a favorite for its figure-flattering silhouette, which features a medium-support scoop neckline and a mid-rise hem in the front and rear. Its athletic-inspired look ensures that you'll have plenty of coverage, and it has adjustable straps and removable pads for added comfort and security. Reviewers also love the Amalfi's vast assortment of color options. There are four versatile styles (black, navy, white, and red) that make up the essential collection, plus 12 summer-inspired hues and prints to spice up your swimwear collection.

"I love this suit," exclaimed a customer who said the bathing suit "fits like a glove" in their review. "It makes me feel so sexy yet put together and [it's] not revealing. Everything stays in place while chasing my 15-month-old around the beach." Another shopper chimed in, calling it the "perfect suit," and added that they "love the cut and color of this suit and I can't wait to try another."

An Andie Swim fan noted that the suit "hugs in all the right places" and is "great to throw shorts over and go for a roller skate." Bathing suit skeptics, listen up, a jaded reviewer raved, "This is the first one-piece in my 39 years that has fit comfortably." After calling it "extremely flattering," another shopper said that they "felt so incredibly confident [in] this bathing suit" and highlighted that "the simplicity of the black [colorway] makes it timeless."

And, according to reviewers, it's even vacation-approved. One buyer shared, "I am beyond excited to wear this swimsuit around Tulum, Mexico, for my honeymoon. It is so flattering." A shopper who bought the Amalfi One-Piece Swimsuit for their wife as a surprise gift for their trip was happy to report that "she loves it and thinks it is both the most comfortable and flattering swimsuit she's ever owned. She looks fantastic in it!"

Another traveler mentioned that they're looking forward to wearing the "double duty" bathing suit "on my next vacation as a bodysuit [and] swimwear." Following their review, a customer admitted to wearing theirs "almost every day" during a recent trip, adding that it "fits well, wears well, and washes well." In fact, there was one shopper that "literally wore the suit every day even though I brought two others." If you're headed to a kid-friendly destination, this reviewer assured that the Amalfi bathing suit is "tame enough to wear on family vacations," but still "sexy enough for my partner to notice."

It's decided, you need this amazing bathing suit in your life. Grab the Amalfi One-Piece Swimsuit at Andie Swim while it's 30 percent off. Don't forget to use the code BYESUMMER at checkout, and to check out the brand's other stylish and reviewer-loved swimsuits during the sitewide sale.